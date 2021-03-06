Myanmar police kill protester; US sets new sanctions

BANGKOK • Police in Myanmar yesterday opened fire again on protesters, killing one man, as international condemnation rained down on the junta ahead of a United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss the crisis.

The violence, triggered by last month's coup, took place as the military lost a tussle over leadership of its UN mission in New York, and the United States announced new sanctions targeting military conglomerates after the deaths of dozens of civilian protesters.

Activists demanding the restoration of the elected government of veteran democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi held more protests in several towns and cities, with a crowd of thousands marching peacefully through the second city of Mandalay.

"The Stone Age is over, we're not scared because you threaten us," the crowd chanted.

Police opened fire and one man was killed, witnesses and a doctor told Reuters by telephone.

In the main city of Yangon, police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse protesters, including about 100 doctors in white coats, witnesses said.

Crowds also gathered in the town of Pathein, to the west of Yangon, and in central Myingyan, where dozens of women in straw hats held up signs calling for Ms Suu Kyi's release, witnesses said.

On Thursday, police broke up rallies with tear gas and gunfire in several cities but their crackdown was more restrained than on Wednesday, when the UN said 38 people were killed in the bloodiest day of protests.

In all, at least 55 people have been killed since the Feb 1 coup.

A spokesman for the ruling military council did not answer telephone calls seeking comment.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said some Red Cross volunteers had been injured and wrongfully arrested and Red Cross ambulances had been damaged.

"We express profound sadness that Myanmar Red Cross volunteers have been injured while on duty providing life-saving first aid treatment to wounded people, in line with fundamental principles of humanity, neutrality and impartiality. Red Cross volunteers should never be targeted," Mr Alexander Matheou, the IFRC's Asia-Pacific regional director, said in a statement.

The military seized power on Feb 1, saying the landslide victory of Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy in last November's election was fraudulent. The electoral commission has said the ballot was fair.

The junta has promised to hold new polls at an unspecified date, but activists have rejected that and demand the release of Ms Suu Kyi, who has been held in detention since the coup.

Condemnation of the coup and subsequent violence has come largely from the West, with Myanmar's Asian neighbours, including India, mostly more restrained. The junta can count on some support from Russia and China - a major investor - at the United Nations.

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan yesterday called it "the height of national shame for the armed forces of any country to turn its arms against its own people".

The UN human rights investigator on Myanmar, Mr Thomas Andrews, has urged the Security Council - which was to discuss the situation yesterday - to impose a global arms embargo and targeted economic sanctions on the junta.

The US has told China, which has declined to condemn the coup, that it expects it to play a constructive role. China has said stability is a top priority.

A civil disobedience campaign of strikes running parallel with the protests has been supported by many government workers, including a trickle of policemen. Nineteen policemen crossed into India earlier this week, fearing persecution for disobeying orders, Indian police told Reuters.

More than 10 Myanmar diplomats in foreign missions have also declared their support for the pro-democracy campaign, the Irrawaddy news outlet reported.

Meanwhile, in Washington, it was unclear whether Myanmar's embassy was still representing the junta.

And in New York, a clash over who represents Myanmar at the UN was averted after the junta's replacement quit and the Myanmar UN mission confirmed that Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun remained in the job. The diplomat was fired by the junta last Saturday after he urged countries at the UN General Assembly to use "any means necessary" to reverse the coup.

