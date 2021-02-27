Myanmar police fire into air to disperse protesters

YANGON • Police dispersed protesters in Myanmar's two biggest cities yesterday, firing stun grenades, rubber bullets and guns into the air, witnesses said, as the challenge to the army's bid to re-impose its rule showed no sign of slackening.

At least one person was injured in the protests in the main city of Yangon, a witness said, and a photograph posted by a media outlet from the second city of Mandalay appeared to show a wounded protester in the back of an ambulance.

The South-east Asian nation has been in crisis since the army seized power on Feb 1 and detained civilian government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership after the military complained of fraud in a November election that her party won.

A lawyer for Ms Suu Kyi, who is being held under house arrest, complained that he had not been granted access to her, three days before she is due to return to court, adding that it would undermine her right to a fair hearing.

Ms Suu Kyi was later reported to have been moved to an undisclosed location from the home where she was being kept under house arrest in the capital Naypyitaw.

"We don't know where she's being kept anymore," Myanmar Now website said yesterday, citing a senior member of her party.

There have been daily protests and strikes by democracy supporters for about three weeks, often drawing hundreds of thousands of people across the diverse country.

In Yangon, hundreds of mostly young people congregated again yesterday, but they largely melted away when police prepared to move in.

Small groups gathered in other places to chant slogans and confront lines of riot police who later fired stun grenades and guns into the air to send people scattering.

"One house let me in to hide," journalist Thu Zar told Reuters from the scene. "I can't leave yet as the police are very near and firing into the air."

A short time earlier, several people were detained, witnesses said. Among them was a Japanese freelance reporter, Mr Yuki Kitazumi, who was detained briefly.

In Mandalay, domestic media and witnesses reported police also fired rubber bullets. It was not clear how the wounded man in the photograph was hurt.

Security forces have been more restrained than they were during earlier bouts of protest in the course of nearly half a century of military rule.

Military chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, said the authorities were using minimal force.

Nevertheless, at least three protesters and a policeman had been killed. The army promised a new election but had not set a date.

A vote was not expected until after a one-year state of emergency the military imposed when it seized power.

Tensions in Yangon were high, with many rattled after a pro-junta rally was allowed to move through the city's downtown area on Thursday.

The pro-military supporters carried slingshots, knives and pipes, which they used to attack people living near the site of their protest, according to reporters and anti-coup residents.

State-run media blamed the clash on pro-democracy demonstrators.

Ms Suu Kyi, 75, had been detained incommunicado in Naypyitaw, but her party and the throngs of protesters said its November election victory must be respected and the junta must hand back power.

The daughter of Myanmar's independence hero spent nearly 15 years under house arrest for her efforts to end military rule. She now faced charges of illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios and of violating a natural disaster law by breaching coronavirus protocols.

The crisis raised the prospect of growing international isolation and investor jitters compounded difficulties for an economy already weighed down by the coronavirus.

The World Bank has halted payments to projects in Myanmar on withdrawal requests made after the coup, the bank said in a letter to the finance ministry seen by Reuters.

Britain, the United States and others have called for Ms Suu Kyi's release and the restoration of democracy and have imposed limited sanctions aimed at the junta and its business links.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE