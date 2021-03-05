Myanmar police break up protests again

YANGON • Police in Myanmar yesterday broke up demonstrations in several places with tear gas and gunfire as protesters took to the streets again, undeterred by the rising death toll in a crackdown on opponents of last month's military coup.

The incidents followed the bloodiest day so far since the military overthrew the elected government of Ms Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb 1, with the United Nations special envoy saying 38 people had been killed on Wednesday.

Activists said they refused to accept military rule and were determined to press for the release of the detained Ms Suu Kyi and recognition of her victory in last November's election.

"We know that we can always get shot and killed with live bullets but there is no meaning to staying alive under the junta," activist Maung Saungkha told Reuters.

Police opened fire and used tear gas to break up protests in Yangon and the central town of Monywa, witnesses said. Police also fired in the town of Pathein, to the west of Yangon, and used tear gas in the eastern town of Taunggyi, media reported.

In the main city of Yangon, crowds of protesters assembled again to chant slogans and sing. Big crowds also gathered peacefully for rallies elsewhere, including the second-largest city of Mandalay and in the historic temple town of Bagan, where hundreds marched carrying pictures of Ms Suu Kyi and a banner saying: "Free our leader", witnesses said.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on the security forces to halt what she called their "vicious crackdown on peaceful protesters".

At least 54 people have been killed but the actual toll could be much higher, she said. More than 1,700 people have been arrested, including 29 journalists. Those arrested include parliamentarians, political and rights activists, election officials, teachers, healthcare workers and monks, the UN rights office said in a statement.

"Myanmar's military must stop murdering and jailing protesters," Ms Bachelet said in the statement.

Earlier yesterday, five warplanes made several low passes in formation over Mandalay, residents said, in what appeared to be a show of military might.

On Wednesday, police and soldiers opened fire with live rounds with little warning in several cities and towns, witnesses said.

"Myanmar's security forces now seem intent on breaking the back of the anti-coup movement through wanton violence and sheer brutality," said Mr Richard Weir, a researcher at Human Rights Watch.

The group also mentioned an incident caught on camera-phone, with footage showing a man in police custody who appeared to have been shot in the back.

UN special envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener on Wednesday said she had warned Myanmar's deputy military chief Soe Win that the army was likely to face strong measures from some countries and isolation in retaliation for the coup.

"The answer was: 'We are used to sanctions, and we survived'," she told reporters in New York. "When I also warned that they will go (into) isolation, the answer was: 'We have to learn to walk with only few friends'."

The UN Security Council is due to discuss the situation today in a closed meeting, diplomats said.

The United States has told China it expects it to play a constructive role, it said. China has declined to condemn the coup which its state media called a "major Cabinet reshuffle".

Meanwhile, at least 19 Myanmar police officers have crossed into India to escape taking orders from the junta that is trying to suppress protests against the coup, an Indian police official said yesterday.

The men crossed into Champhai and Serchhip, two districts in the north-eastern state of Mizoram that share a porous border with Myanmar, the official said, declining to be named. All the men, who are lower-ranking policemen, were unarmed, the official said. "We are expecting more to come," he added, citing intelligence reports.

