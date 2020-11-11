Myanmar opposition party says it will not recognise election

The Union Solidarity and Development Party said the vote was conducted unfairly.
The Union Solidarity and Development Party said the vote was conducted unfairly.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    8 min ago

YANGON (REUTERS) - Myanmar's military-backed opposition party said on Wednesday (Nov 11) it would not recognise an election held earlier this week and urged the authorities to hold another vote.

The Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) said at a news conference that the vote was conducted unfairly and the party had asked the election commission for a re-run.

The ruling National League for Democracy (NLD), led by Ms Aung San Suu Kyi, has established a clear lead in early results and the party has claimed victory overall, citing its own unofficial tally.

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

Topics: 