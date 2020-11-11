Myanmar opposition party says it will not recognise election

YANGON (REUTERS) - Myanmar's military-backed opposition party said on Wednesday (Nov 11) it would not recognise an election held earlier this week and urged the authorities to hold another vote.

The Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) said at a news conference that the vote was conducted unfairly and the party had asked the election commission for a re-run.

The ruling National League for Democracy (NLD), led by Ms Aung San Suu Kyi, has established a clear lead in early results and the party has claimed victory overall, citing its own unofficial tally.