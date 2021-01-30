News analysis

Myanmar on edge as legislators come under pressure from military

Military adamant about pursuing claims of electoral fraud, but few expect outright coup

Indochina Bureau Chief
Soldiers clearing traffic for an armoured personnel vehicle in Yangon this week. Analysts believe the military is posturing for leverage in political negotiations with the civilian government after a setback in the Nov 8 polls.
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Myanmar's newly elected legislators will convene on Monday under growing pressure from a military adamant about pursuing its claims of electoral fraud.

While few are expecting an outright coup, escalating military rhetoric, reports of armoured vehicles on city streets and heavy police presence in the capital have put the country on edge.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 30, 2021, with the headline 'Myanmar on edge as legislators come under pressure from military'. Print Edition | Subscribe
