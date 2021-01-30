For Subscribers
News analysis
Myanmar on edge as legislators come under pressure from military
Military adamant about pursuing claims of electoral fraud, but few expect outright coup
Myanmar's newly elected legislators will convene on Monday under growing pressure from a military adamant about pursuing its claims of electoral fraud.
While few are expecting an outright coup, escalating military rhetoric, reports of armoured vehicles on city streets and heavy police presence in the capital have put the country on edge.
