Myanmar not opposed to Asean delegation, aid

Myanmar's junta chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, appears open to letting Asean send a delegation to visit the violence-racked country, as well as provide humanitarian assistance, after meeting leaders of the bloc at a special summit in Jakarta yesterday.

At the meeting to discuss Myanmar's crisis, Asean leaders agreed on a five-point consensus which also called for violence in the country to cease immediately, and for dialogue among all parties concerned to seek a peaceful solution.

This process will be facilitated by a special Asean envoy, aided by the Asean secretary-general.

The special envoy and an Asean delegation will visit Myanmar, while the bloc will also provide humanitarian aid.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, speaking after the meeting, said Gen Min Aung Hlaing, who staged a coup on Feb 1, had told the regional leaders at the meeting "he was not opposed to Asean playing a constructive role or an Asean delegation visit or humanitarian assistance, and that they would move forward and engage with Asean in a constructive way".

The Jakarta meeting was the first in-person meeting of Asean leaders since the Covid-19 outbreak.

The involvement of Gen Min Aung Hlaing at the summit sparked strong condemnation from Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG), which was formed by ousted lawmakers and their allies on April 16 and stakes its claim as the legitimate representative of Myanmar.

Mock funeral ceremonies were held in protest against the coup leader in Myanmar yesterday, while Indonesian police dispersed a protest near the summit venue.

After Asean chair Brunei released the bloc's five-point consensus, NUG minister for international cooperation, Dr Sasa, who goes by one name, said the NUG welcomed the "encouraging news".

"We look forward to firm action by Asean to follow up (on) its decisions and to restore our democracy and freedom for our people and for the region," he wrote.

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, who have been detained since the coup, retain their positions in the NUG.

RESOLUTION NEEDED The resolution has to be amongst the people of Myanmar and the government of Myanmar, the elected parties as well as the Tatmadaw (the armed forces). The armed forces are a key institution in Myanmar and you cannot just say we put them out of the picture and then we carry on without them. It is not possible. The society will split, and the remaining system cannot function. So that is for Myanmar to decide. SINGAPORE PRIME MINISTER LEE HSIEN LOONG

Singapore's call for the violence to cease and political prisoners to be released was echoed by several leaders at the summit, including Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

"Violence must be stopped and democracy, stability and peace in Myanmar must be returned immediately. The interests of the Myanmar people must always be a priority," said Mr Widodo in a press statement after the meeting.

PM Lee warned that there was a long way to go before real resolution is reached.

"There is a long way forward, because it is one thing to say you will cease violence and release political prisoners, it is another thing to get it done.

"To have an inclusive discussion in order to reach a political resolution, it is even harder still, but at least there are some steps forward which we can take."

As at Friday, 745 people in the anti-coup movement have been killed by the junta, and more than 3,300 imprisoned, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. Local reports say scores more have been abducted by security forces.

PM Lee said: "The resolution has to be amongst the people of Myanmar and the government of Myanmar, the elected parties as well as the Tatmadaw (the armed forces).

"The armed forces are a key institution in Myanmar and you cannot just say we put them out of the picture and then we carry on without them. It is not possible. The society will split, and the remaining system cannot function. So that is for Myanmar to decide."

Additional reporting by Arlina Arshad

SEE THE BIG STORY