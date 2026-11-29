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On Nov 29, protesters led by Buddhist monks in saffron robes marched through the streets of central Myanmar’s Bago city.

BAGO, Myanmar – Waving Myanmar and Buddhist flags, hundreds of nationalists demonstrated in Myanmar on Nov 29 against an international court ruling that the state committed genocide against its Rohingya minority.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) found in November that Myanmar perpetrated genocide against its mostly Muslim Rohingya minority during a 2017 crackdown in Rakhine state, its forces systematically killing, raping and destroying the property of civilians.

The violent campaign by Myanmar forces pushed hundreds of thousands of Rohingya to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh, where more than one million still live as refugees.

Myanmar has always denied carrying out a genocide against the Rohingya, arguing its actions targeted an armed insurgency after a series of attacks left a dozen security personnel dead.

On Nov 29 , protesters led by Buddhist monks in saffron robes marched through the streets of central Myanmar’s Bago city.

“If they are saying Theravada Buddhist Myanmar committed genocide, are they saying our religion is genocidal?” activist Amat Dain told a crowd, referring to the majority sect in Myanmar.

From a stage near the shimmering Shwe Mawdaw pagoda, he also led call-and-response chants, rejecting the ICJ ruling.

“Can you accept it?” Amat Dain asked the rally-goers.

“No, we can’t,” protesters responded in unison.

Amid the rally, recorded music blared: “Don’t insult our people and religion... Let’s fight, even at the cost of our lives.”

Hardline monks

After the 2021 coup that ousted democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a hardline, pro-military faction within the Buddhist clergy defended the junta as a protector of a majority-Buddhist identity against the purported threat of a slow Islamic takeover.

Among the ultranationalist monks, who have led anti-Rohingya protests for years, a charismatic extremist, Wirathu – once dubbed “the Buddhist bin Laden” by Time magazine – came to prominence.

From the Bago stage, framed by a banner that called the ICJ ruling “unjust”, Wirathu said the United Nations court was interfering in Myanmar’s sovereign affairs, and referred to it as the “International Court of Jihad”.

He claimed the court’s judges had “succumbed to manipulation by the jihadists”, and were “bullying smaller countries”.

“Are we the ICJ’s slaves or something? Don’t we have our own rulers, our own masters, our own country?” he added.

The monk has long been accused of stoking religious tensions, with critics saying his anti-Islamic rhetoric and his followers’ hostility towards the Rohingya helped whip up public support for the brutal 2017 crackdown against the community.

Wirathu was jailed on sedition charges by Suu Kyi’s government, but released and cleared of all charges months after the 2021 coup.

Myanmar has slammed the ICJ’s Nov 19 genocide ruling as unfair, with coup leader-turned-president Min Aung Hlaing saying his government will not comply with “inappropriate” aspects of the decision.

The former general commanded the military during the Rohingya crackdown before removing Suu Kyi in the coup, which triggered a civil war.

He was installed in 2026 as civilian leader following deeply restricted elections while Suu Kyi remains detained.

The ICJ ordered Myanmar authorities to prosecute and punish anyone suspected of committing genocide, compensate survivors and facilitate safe passage home for refugees – more than 700,000 of whom fled to Bangladesh.

One demonstrator, who declined to be named, said the genocide verdict was “wrong”.

“I think they’re planning to let destroyers into our country,” she said.

“That’s why I absolutely cannot accept it.” AFP