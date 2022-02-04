Myanmar minister not invited to Asean meet: Cambodia

PHNOM PENH • Cambodia said yesterday a non-political representative from Myanmar has been invited to attend a regional ministerial meeting later this month instead of the country's military-appointed foreign minister.

Cambodia is currently chair of the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean), which late last year sprang a surprise by barring Myanmar's junta from key meetings over a failure to honour a peace plan agreed with the bloc.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen had sought to re-engage with the junta and had indicated he wanted to invite its leaders to meetings of the 10-member bloc again.

But Asean members had not reached a consensus on inviting Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin amid a lack of progress in the peace plan, said Cambodia's Foreign Ministry spokesman Chum Sounry.

"Meanwhile, we encourage Myanmar to be represented at the retreat by a non-political level rather than leaving the seat empty," Mr Chum Sounry said, adding that it was up to Myanmar to decide who the representative should be.

Cambodia is due to host the meeting of ministers on Feb 16 and 17.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the military overthrew an elected government a year ago, with around 1,500 civilians killed in the junta's crackdown on its opponents, according to figures cited by the United Nations human rights office.

Troops in the countryside are also fighting on multiple fronts with pro-democracy groups that have taken up arms and ethnic minority forces.

Cambodia said in a statement on Wednesday that it was "deeply concerned" about reports of continued violence and a deteriorating humanitarian situation in Myanmar. It said: "Asean member states underline the urgency of the immediate cessation of violence and for all parties to exercise utmost restraint."

But divisions over the issue have persisted and Mr Hun Sen met military leader Min Aung Hlaing in Myanmar on Jan 7, a trip that had some regional neighbours worried it could be construed as an endorsement of the junta.

Mr Hun Sen has come under pressure to hold the junta leader to the Asean peace agreement and some members have demanded that ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who is on trial, be freed and allowed to join a peace process.

The UN Security Council said on Wednesday that it was deeply concerned by a continuing state of emergency imposed by Myanmar's military and pushed for talks to resolve the situation in line "with the will and interests of the people".

In a statement agreed by consensus to mark the anniversary of the Feb 1 coup, the 15-member council again called for the release of all those still arbitrarily detained, including Ms Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

The Security Council called for an end to all violence and for civilians to be protected. "The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern at further recent violence in the country and expressed alarm at the large numbers of internally displaced persons. They condemned attacks on infrastructure, including health and education facilities," it said in a statement.

REUTERS