Myanmar military set to use direct rule to secure its future
It'll be free to amend electoral system to protect its role in politics, say analysts
Martial music on radio? Check. Telephone lines cut? Check. Television stations seized? Check.
Young people in Myanmar woke up yesterday to a direct military rule they had never imagined the country would slide back into, on the day the National League for Democracy (NLD) was due to formalise its second term in government.
