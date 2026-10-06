Myanmar leader to visit Malaysia ‘in next few days’: Anwar

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysia announced in July its plan to return about 5,000 Myanmar nationals. The first group of nearly 1,500 returnees arrived in Myanmar on Oct 4.

KUALA LUMPUR – Myanmar’s coup leader turned president Min Aung Hlaing will visit Malaysia “in the next few days”, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Oct 6, after Kuala Lumpur launched a plan to return thousands of Myanmar migrants.

The visit, expected later this week, is part of a diplomatic push for legitimacy by Min Aung Hlaing, whose 2021 coup plunged Myanmar into civil war and who led the military during a 2017 crackdown that sent the Rohingya minority fleeing to Malaysia en masse.

“During the visit of the President of Myanmar to Malaysia in the next few days, the foreign minister, the home minister and I will raise issues towards a solution,” Anwar told the Malaysian Parliament .

Discussions are expected to focus on Malaysia’s plan, announced in July, to return about 5,000 Myanmar nationals, a move that has prompted concerns that the Rohingya could be among those sent back.

The first group of nearly 1,500 returnees arrived in Myanmar on Oct 4, although Malaysia has not said how many Rohingya people were among them. AFP