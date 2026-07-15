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Once shunned, Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing to visit Thailand in August

Myanmar's military chief Min Aung Hlaing was installed as civilian president in April following highly restricted elections.

Bangkok – Myanmar’s leader Min Aung Hlaing will in August make his first official visit to Thailand since stepping down as junta chief to become civilian leader, Thailand’s foreign minister told AFP on July 15.

Min Aung Hlaing, the ex-junta chief who led a 2021 coup that deposed democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering a civil war, was installed as civilian president in April following highly restricted elections.

Neighbouring Thailand has been leading an effort to begin normalising relations, both bilaterally and through the 11-nation Association of South-east Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“It’s best to bring Myanmar back into the fold,” Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow told a press conference in Bangkok.

“We believe that after five years, we need to talk, we need to listen, and they need to explain,” he added.

Afterwards, the foreign minister told AFP that Min Aung Hlaing “will make an official visit” to Thailand “very soon, in August”.

This will be his first trip to the neighbouring nation since his change of position, and follows visits to India, China and ASEAN member Laos in the past few weeks.

It was not clear who Min Aung Hlaing would meet in Thailand, with Sihasak saying: “We are working on an official programme.”

News of the visit comes after Thailand on July 12 hosted an informal meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers that included Myanmar, a member state.

It was the first such gathering since the coup, after which ASEAN blocked Myanmar’s leadership from high-level summits.

ASEAN has made little progress with its five-point plan to end the civil war in Myanmar through national dialogue with all sides.

Analysts say consensus within the bloc is now fraying between those open to seizing on small concessions by Myanmar and others who want more substantive progress before restoring ties.

There has been speculation that Myanmar’s Foreign Minister Tin Maung Swe may join a formal ASEAN meeting soon.

A diplomatic source from one ASEAN nation told AFP on July 15 the minister would not attend talks next week in Manila.

Suu Kyi’s health

Sihasak said that “we have to be realistic – progress won’t be achieved overnight”.

The continued detention of ousted leader Suu Kyi, now 81, remains a major concern.

In late April, Min Aung Hlaing announced the Nobel laureate would be moved from prison to house arrest – but she has not been seen or heard from since.

ASEAN is pressing for its special envoy to meet Suu Kyi, but so far Myanmar has refused.

After the July 12 talks in Bangkok, Sihasak said the Myanmar foreign minister had assured his ASEAN counterparts that she was “in good health”.

“We have been told she has been taken care of well but it needs to be proved,” the Thai foreign minister added on July 15 .

Min Aung Hlaing visited Thailand in April 2025 for BIMSTEC, a regional economic forum, and met then Thai prime minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra. AFP