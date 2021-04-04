Myanmar junta turns on online critics as big rallies dwindle amid repression

YANGON • Attempts by Myanmar's military to end dissent are turning to the virtual world with Internet blocks and arrest warrants for online critics as big rallies become rare in the face of relentless repression by the security forces.

This comes as Myanmar security forces opened fire on pro-democracy protests yesterday, killing at least five people, a protester and media said.

The authorities have waged a campaign to control information. They had shut down mobile data and since Friday, ordered Internet providers to cut wireless broadband, depriving most customers of access, though some messages and pictures were still being posted and shared on social media.

The United States condemned the Internet shutdown. "We hope this won't silence the voices of the people," State Department spokesman Jalina Porter told a briefing.

Despite the killing of more than 550 people by the security forces since the Feb 1 coup, protesters are coming out every day, often in smaller groups in smaller towns, to voice opposition to the reimposition of military rule.

Security forces in the central town of Monywa, which has seen big protests, fired on a crowd killing at least four people and wounding several, two media organisations said.

"They started firing non-stop with both stun grenade and live rounds," a protester in Monywa, who declined to be identified, told Reuters via a messaging app. "People backed off and quickly put up... barriers but a bullet hit a person in front of me in the head. He died on the spot."

One man was shot and killed in the southern town of Thaton, the Bago Weekly Journal online news portal and residents reported. Police also fired in the central town of Bago, wounding one man. Police and a spokesman for the junta did not answer telephone calls seeking comment.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group said the security forces had killed 550 people, 46 of them children, since the military overthrew an elected government led by Ms Aung San Suu Kyi.

The demonstrations that drew tens of thousands of people in the early days of defiance in big cities have become more rare with opponents of the coup adopting "guerilla rallies" - small, quick shows of defiance before security forces can respond. People also gather at night for candle-light vigils.

"People are still protesting every day because we believe strongly that this is a fight between good and evil," protest leader Tayzar San said in an audio message to Reuters.

WON'T BE COWED Whether a warrant has been issued or not, as long as I'm alive I'll oppose the military dictatorship who are bullying and killing people. The revolution must prevail. ACTRESS PAING PHYOE THU

Authorities issued warrants for 18 celebrities, including social media influencers and two journalists, under a law against material intended to cause a member of the armed forces to mutiny or disregard his duty, state media reported late on Friday. The charge can carry a prison term of three years.

Actress Paing Phyoe Thu, who regularly attended rallies in the main city of Yangon in the weeks after the coup, said she would not be cowed. "Whether a warrant has been issued or not, as long as I'm alive I'll oppose the military dictatorship who are bullying and killing people. The revolution must prevail," she said on Facebook. Her whereabouts were not immediately known.

State broadcaster MRTV announced the warrants for the 18 with screenshots and links to their Facebook profiles.

The United States and other Western countries have denounced the coup and called for the release of Ms Suu Kyi, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her campaign against military rule. She has been charged with violating an Official Secrets Act that is punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The coup has rekindled old wars with autonomy-seeking ethnic minority forces in the north and the east. Myanmar's oldest insurgent group, the Karen National Union (KNU), has seen the first military air strikes on its forces in more than 20 years, after it announced its support for the pro-democracy movement.

The KNU, which signed a ceasefire with the government in 2012, said more than 12,000 villagers had fled their homes because of the air strikes. It called for an international embargo on arms sales to the military.

