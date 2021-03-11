Myanmar junta taps religious nationalism in bid to gain legitimacy

YANGON • Buddhist monasteries are usually known as places of solace and meditation. But one in Myanmar's biggest city became the site of an ugly brawl in the aftermath of the Feb 1 military coup.

Monks were among a group that used slingshots to injure anti-coup protesters who went to Yangon's Bingalar Monastery on Feb 18 in pursuit of men dressed in robes. Those men had earlier beaten up a protester. The mob also used large sticks to smash cars blocking traffic nearby.

The monks and their supporters "couldn't control their temper", said Kaythara, the abbot of the nationalist Buddhist group Wirawintha, who knows the attackers but was not present at the melee.

He defended the military, known as the Tatmadaw, repeating its theory that now-detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party stole last November's election through mass voter fraud.

"Different people have different perspectives about the Tatmadaw takeover," Kaythara said. "The Tatmadaw had to carry out its responsibility in accordance with the Constitution."

The violent incident shows a strain of religious nationalism that Myanmar's generals are tapping as they seek to gain legitimacy and quell post-coup protests that have seen more than 60 people killed.

That risks reinvigorating a movement with a history of sectarian violence in a nation already split between military supporters and opponents.

With Buddhists accounting for about 90 per cent of Myanmar's 54 million people, the monastic order, or Sangha, plays an instrumental role in granting legitimacy to govern. For decades, it has been caught in the middle of an intense ideological struggle between the military and more liberal forces.

Mr Richard Horsey, a Yangon-based political analyst and senior adviser at the International Crisis Group, said: "There has always been a kind of symbiotic relationship in Myanmar between rulers, kings, governments, regimes and the Buddhist monks. The military will be relying on a relationship with at least a part of the Sangha to legitimise its rule, to provide religious services to the regime and their leaders, and so forth."

Since the coup, the military has sought to ramp up its religious and nationalist credentials. State media regularly publicises activities carried out by officials, such as cleaning up pagodas. The newly appointed Religious Affairs Minister met and donated cash to influential monk Sitagu Sayadaw.

Myanmar national Winnie Thaw, a recent graduate of politics from a British university, said: "Religion and secular governance have always been entangled in Myanmar. And that's not likely to change under the new junta."

Pro-democracy monks were instrumental during anti-junta protests in the bloody 1988 uprising, and also helped lead the 2007 demonstrations dubbed the Saffron Revolution for the colour of their robes. Some have been at the forefront of the recent protests, leading demonstrators in major cities and holding posters calling for the immediate release of Ms Suu Kyi and other detainees.

But another group of nationalist monks is backing the military. They viewed Ms Suu Kyi's government as promoting a Western liberal outlook that elevated religious diversity over protection of the Buddhist faith, said a 2017 report by International Crisis Group.

Shortly after taking office in 2015, Ms Suu Kyi's government tried to engage with groups including the monk-led Patriotic Association of Myanmar to scale back its anti-Muslim rhetoric.

But many supporters of Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party felt it was not doing enough to "ensure the protected and special place of Buddhism in public life", said research anthropologist Melyn McKay from the University of Oxford who has published work on Myanmar's Buddhist nationalism.

The belief that Buddhism is somehow under threat "can be drawn upon by political actors as a means of building support, but to do so successfully, the government in power must be seen as acting in the best interest of the Buddhist people", said Dr McKay.

Ms Khin San Hlaing, a member of the NLD's central executive committee, said that even if such tactics to sow divisions worked in the past, they may not necessarily be effective this time.

"Their efforts to utilise religion as a tool to stir chaos will not be as effective as they expected," she said. "People are protecting one another, regardless of religion or nationality, because they are all fighting for the end of the military dictatorship."

