Myanmar junta skips summit but says will work with Asean

Asean leaders convened their annual summit for the first time without Myanmar yesterday after its military junta boycotted the event in protest at being excluded.

The virtual meetings chaired by Brunei, which included dialogues with South Korea, China and the United States, continued in Myanmar's absence amid a deepening political crisis there following the unpopular Feb 1 military coup.

With the question of Myanmar's rightful government still unsettled, Asean had invited a senior civil servant rather than junta chief Min Aung Hlaing to represent the country. The junta declined to appoint such a representative, but its Foreign Ministry last night denied it was boycotting Asean.

"Myanmar will continue to constructively cooperate with Asean, including in implementing the five-point consensus," it said.

At the Asean-US Summit, US President Joe Biden, ramping up engagement after years of no-show by predecessor Donald Trump, pledged US$102 million (S$137 million) for health, environmental, economic and education programmes.

The nine South-east Asian leaders gathered stressed the need to collaboratively emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic and find ways to protect the region's interests amid growing US-China rivalry. They also circled back to the Myanmar crisis, given how Asean's wrangles with the junta had severely tested its relevance as a bloc.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong noted that "progress has been slow" in the implementation of Asean's five-point consensus, under which violence must cease and the Asean special envoy visits to meet all stakeholders and lay the groundwork for inclusive dialogue. But the envoy, Brunei's Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof, has not been able to travel as the junta refuses to let him meet detained State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. "This has real consequences for the people of Myanmar and Asean's credibility as a rules-based organisation," PM Lee said. "We thus strongly urge the Myanmar military authorities to cooperate with the special envoy fully and expeditiously."

Indonesian President Joko Widodo regretted Myanmar's unwelcome attitude, while Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said his country was deeply saddened and looked forward to Myanmar's return to democracy and to future summits.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who will chair Asean next year, stressed that Asean had not expelled Myanmar, but "Myanmar abandoned its right". "Now, we are in the situation of Asean minus one. It is not because of Asean, but because of Myanmar," he added.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha hoped Myanmar will trust Asean, and return to the democratic process for the benefit of the Myanmar people and for regional peace, stability and prosperity, a Thai government spokesman said.

Analysts said Asean is treading on unprecedented ground given the junta's show of brinkmanship.

A group of current and former Asean MPs urged the bloc to officially meet representatives of Myanmar's National Unity Government. Said Asean Parliamentarians for Human Rights chairman Charles Santiago: "Myanmar's junta leaders are also accused of the worst crimes imaginable, including genocide. There's only one place Min Aung Hlaing belongs: not at Asean's next meeting, but in an international court of justice."