Myanmar junta sentences Suu Kyi, ex-economic adviser to more jail time

BANGKOK - Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced on Thursday to three years in prison for breaching Myanmar's Official Secrets Act.

This adds to the 20 years she is serving for a range of offences, including electoral fraud, corruption and violating Covid-19 restrictions - charges thought to be trumped up to end her political career.

On Thursday, Ms Suu Kyi's former economic adviser Sean Turnell and three of her former Cabinet members - Kyaw Win, Soe Win and Set Aung - were also handed a three-year prison term each for breaking the same law. Australian economist Turnell was sentenced to another three years' jail for violating Myanmar's immigration law, though the sentence will run concurrently with his first.

Ms Suu Kyi, whose National League for Democracy party won the 2015 and 2020 elections, has been detained since the military coup in February 2021. She is currently in solitary confinement in a Naypyitaw prison.

Professor Turnell was detained shortly after the coup and accused of possessing confidential documents. He denied the allegation.

His wife pleaded for his release on Thursday, saying his jailing in Myanmar is "heartbreaking" for his whole family. "It's heartbreaking for me, our daughter, Sean's 85-year-old father and the rest of our family," Ms Ha Vu said.

"My husband has already been in prison for almost two-thirds of his sentence. Please consider the contributions that he has made to Myanmar, and deport him now."

Like many others prosecuted by the military junta, the academic from Australia's Macquarie University was tried under secretive conditions, with his lawyers barred from speaking to the media.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong criticised the ruling against Prof Turnell, saying he was tried in a closed court with no consular access. Canberra will "advocate strongly" for Prof Turnell until he is returned to his family, she said. "The Australian government rejects today's court ruling... and calls for his immediate release," Ms Wong added.

Ms Elaine Pearson, Asia director at advocacy group Human Rights Watch, said the "junta's willingness to pile sentences on Ms Suu Kyi, along with economist Turnell and three of her ministers, show that Myanmar's military has no qualms about their international pariah status".

She added: "Concerned governments should take this as a clear signal they need to take concerted action against the junta if they are going to turn the human rights situation around in the country."

The junta deems the 2020 election fraudulent and plans to hold fresh polls in 2023. However, it is grappling with resistance from new armed groups that have sprung up in response to the coup. The rival National Unity Government, composed of ousted parliamentarians and allied groups, claims that the junta now controls only half the country.