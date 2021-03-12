Myanmar junta says Suu Kyi accepted illegal payments

MYANMAR • The military government of Myanmar accused deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi yesterday of accepting illegal payments, while eight people were killed when security forces opened fire on anti-coup protests, witnesses said.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told a news conference yesterday that the unrest was not a situation that should be of concern to the international community, and the West was making assumptions that were incorrect.

He said that Ms Suu Kyi had accepted illegal payments worth US$600,000 (S$803,650) and gold while in government, according to a complaint by a former chief minister.

"We have verified those facts several times. Now, the anti-corruption committee is continuing the investigation," he said. He did not produce any evidence.

He said President Win Myint and several Cabinet ministers had also engaged in corruption, and that the President had pressured the election commission not to act on the military's reports of irregularities.

The graft accusation is the most serious allegation made against Ms Suu Kyi, who has been accused of an array of other charges, including illegally importing walkie-talkie radios.

Yesterday, six people were killed in the central town of Myaing when forces fired on a protest, a man who took part in the de-monstration and helped carry bodies to hospital told Reuters. A health worker there confirmed all six deaths.

One person was killed in the North Dagon district in the biggest city of Yangon, witnesses said. Photographs posted on Facebook showed a man in a prone position on the street, bleeding from a head wound. One death was also reported in Mandalay.

Before yesterday's deaths, an advocacy group, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, said more than 60 protesters had been killed and about 2,000 people detained by security forces since the Feb 1 coup against Ms Suu Kyi's elected government.

Amnesty International accused the army of using lethal force against protesters, and said many killings it had documented amounted to extra-judicial executions. "These are not the actions of overwhelmed, individual officers making poor decisions," said Ms Joanne Mariner, the group's director of crisis response.

"These are unrepentant commanders already implicated in crimes against humanity, deploying their troops and murderous methods in the open," she said.

Brigadier-General Zaw Min Tun said that security forces were disciplined and had used force only when necessary, although he said beatings may have happened on all sides due to provocations.

He said the country was on the road to authentic democracy, and wanted cooperation.

The military also respects and values media freedom, and has arrested only journalists who were inciting unrest, he said.

The army has justified taking power by saying that a November election, overwhelmingly won by Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy, was marred by fraud - an assertion rejected by the electoral commission.

Brig-Gen Zaw Min Tun also reiterated that the military would be in charge only for a certain period before holding an election. The junta previously promised a new election within a year, but has not set a date.

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday condemned violence against protesters, and urged the army to show restraint.

However, language that would have denounced the military takeover as a coup or threatened possible further action was removed from the British-drafted text due to opposition by China, India, Russia and Vietnam.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he hoped the Security Council statement would push the military to realise it is absolutely essential that all prisoners are released and the results of the November election are respected.

In Myanmar, state media said the junta had removed Arakan Army (AA) insurgents from its list of terrorist groups because the faction had stopped attacks in order to help establish peace across the country. The move comes as the army struggles to restrain daily protests against the coup.

The AA, which is fighting for greater autonomy in the western state of Rakhine, had become one of the most formidable forces in challenging an army that has been fighting various ethnic wars for seven decades.

