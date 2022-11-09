Myanmar junta releases former top election commission officials

YANGON – Myanmar’s junta has released two top election commission officials jailed for alleged fraud during the 2020 vote won by democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi’s party.

Former election commission chairman Hla Thein and spokesman Myint Naing were detained shortly after the military took power in 2021, alleging massive fraud in polls that international observers said were largely free and fair.

They were later jailed for three years each in closed-door trials for “failing to give explanations to the people over vote frauds”.

The pair – both in their 70s – had their sentences quashed in October due to their age and health and the “benevolence of the state”, the junta said in a statement.

The junta has cancelled the results of the 2020 elections, in which Ms Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) trounced its military-backed rival.

It has said it will hold fresh elections in 2023, plans that have been slammed by the United States but praised by close ally and arms supplier Russia.

All political parties must ask for permission if they wish to meet foreign organisations or individuals, the junta-stacked election commission said in August.

Those failing to comply would have their registration cancelled, it added.

The junta’s newly appointed head of the body previously oversaw elections in 2010 that were boycotted by the NLD and won resoundingly by a military-backed party.

The NLD has been decimated by the coup, with many senior members in hiding or in jail, including Ms Suu Kyi who has been sentenced to 26 years by a closed junta court.

On Tuesday – the anniversary of the 2020 election – the NLD called for Ms Suu Kyi’s release and for the junta to allow its senior leaders to meet with her.

The Nobel Peace laureate has been detained since the coup. In June, she was moved from house arrest in the military-built capital Naypyidaw to solitary confinement.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup.

More than 2,400 civilians have been killed in a military crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.

The junta blames anti-coup fighters for the death of more than 4,000 civilians. AFP