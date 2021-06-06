Myanmar junta opponents say no faith in Asean as envoys visit

YANGON • Opponents of Myanmar's junta have declared they had lost faith in South-east Asian efforts to end the crisis in the country, as two regional envoys met the military ruler, General Min Aung Hlaing, in the capital Naypyidaw.

Asean has led the main international diplomatic effort to find a way out of the crisis in Myanmar, a country in turmoil since the military's overthrow of Ms Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb 1.

"We have little confidence in Asean's efforts. All of our hopes are gone," said Mr Moe Zaw Oo, a deputy foreign minister in a parallel government that the junta has declared treasonous.

He added, referring to Asean: "I don't think they have a solid plan for their credibility."

Dr Mustafa Izzuddin, a senior international affairs analyst at consultancy firm Solaris Strategies Singapore, told The Sunday Times that Mr Moe Zaw Oo's remarks were "politically premature" as long as efforts continue to be taken by Asean to resolve the ongoing crisis.

"It is, however, understandable given the perilous domestic situation in Myanmar and the 'alternative government' in Myanmar has yet to be engaged by Asean," said Dr Mustafa.

Gen Min Aung Hlaing met on Friday with Asean secretary-general Lim Jock Hoi and Dato Erywan Yusof, the Second Minister for Foreign Affairs of Brunei, Asean's chair, the army-run Myawaddy TV reported.

It said the meeting discussed Myanmar cooperating on humanitarian issues, holding an election once the country was stable, and what it said were irregularities in last year's election, which led to the military intervention. The top general said the junta would hold fresh elections when "the situation has returned to normal", according to a statement, without providing details.

The military, which ruled Myanmar from 1962 to 2011, had promised to return to democracy within two years.

The visit was part of a five-point consensus reached at a meeting in Jakarta of the bloc's leaders late in April, which was attended by Gen Min Aung Hlaing and celebrated by Asean as a breakthrough. Asean has yet to announce the visit and it was not immediately clear if the envoys planned to meet opponents of the military or other stakeholders.

Dr Mustafa said Asean needs to engage other stakeholders as soon as possible for its mediating role to be effective and credible.

Dr Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, called for Asean to suspend Myanmar's participation in the grouping's activities. "(Asean) should also adopt sterner measures in its economic and other interactions between Myanmar and member states. It could follow the lead and complement the strong measures adopted by other countries against Myanmar," he told The Sunday Times.

The analysts' comments come as reports continue to stream in of more clashes between the junta's forces and civilians, as well as conflicts with ethnic army groups that oppose the junta.

At least 20 people were killed by Myanmar's security forces in the Ayeyarwady river delta region yesterday after villagers armed with catapults and crossbows fought back against troops searching for weapons, local media and residents said.

Clashes broke out before dawn at Hlayswe village in Kyonpyaw township in the Ayeyarwady region, some 150km north-west of Yangon. Twenty civilians were reportedly killed and more wounded.

That would make it the heaviest civilian death toll in nearly two months.

Some 845 people had previously been killed by the army and police since the Feb 1 coup, according to an activist group. The junta has disputed that figure.

The anti-junta Shwegu People's Defence Force said it had attacked a police station in northern Shwegu late on Friday together with the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), one of around two dozen ethnic armies and which has been fighting for decades. Reuters was unable to reach the KIA for comment.

In eastern Myanmar, the Mobye People's Defence Force said it had clashed with the army on Friday afternoon, adding that four "terrorist soldiers" had been killed.

REUTERS