Myanmar junta open to working with world: Ex-US envoy

WASHINGTON • Mr Bill Richardson, the former United States diplomat-turned-global troubleshooter, has said he believes Myanmar's junta is open to working with the world on humanitarian relief and possibly more, after a rare visit that drew scrutiny.

Mr Richardson, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and former governor of New Mexico, appeared last week in a photo meeting military leader Min Aung Hlaing, who had just been snubbed at a summit of the Asean regional bloc.

In an interview with Agence France-Presse, Mr Richardson on Monday rejected rebukes by rights advocates and said that he hoped he made progress, including in addressing the severe Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

"I'm optimistic. I'm hopeful that we made some mild progress that might lead to a better situation," he said on his return to the US.

"I sensed that they are open to more contact," he said, while adding: "It's going to be difficult."

According to Mr Richardson, he was invited by the Foreign Ministry to look at ways to bring in Covid-19 vaccines. He said he suggested that Myanmar initially take in two million doses from Covax, the international vaccine-sharing alliance for developing nations, and that he gave specific recommendations on food delivery to hard-hit parts of the countryside.

He said he was hopeful that he had brokered a deal for a resumption of visits by the International Committee of the Red Cross to prisons - which have been filled with political prisoners - that have been suspended over Covid-19 concerns.

He previously announced that he was able to bring out one prisoner, Aye Moe, who worked for his Richardson Centre with a focus on women's empowerment.

Speaking of his meeting with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Mr Richardson said, "I've been criticised for a photo op that I had with him, but I think it was worth it."

He added: "If I got a prisoner out that was very important to me, if I made progress on humanitarian and vaccine issues and allowing prison visits by the Red Cross - resuming them - I think that's an easy give. I'm not a government. I don't legitimise governments. The people of Myanmar do, and governments do.

"I'm just one person that is trying to make a difference."

The Myanmar military on Feb 1 ousted the elected government, slamming the brakes on a fragile decade-long transition to democracy and arresting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

To the surprise of many diplomats, Asean - known for non-interference - has recently taken a firm line against the coup, refusing to let the junta leader represent Myanmar at last month's summit.

An Asean envoy last month also cancelled a visit to Myanmar after being told he would not be able to see anyone on trial, which includes Ms Suu Kyi.

Mr Richardson said he encouraged the junta to welcome envoys both from Asean and the UN. "I think there's a little more daylight on the UN envoy because they know her," he said. "I thought that was progress. But they made no commitment, and that's something they have to work on themselves."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently appointed Dr Noeleen Heyzer, a veteran UN official from Singapore, as special envoy on Myanmar.

She is replacing Ms Christine Schraner Burgener, who has been vociferous in her criticism of the junta and whose term is finishing.

Mr Richardson said he did not bring up Danny Fenster, an American journalist hit by three criminal charges since the coup. Mr Richardson, declining to give further details, said the US State Department asked him not to raise the case.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Monday that the US was pressing the junta to free the journalist.

Mr Price said Mr Richardson was travelling as a private citizen, but that if the trip "over the longer term does contribute to improve humanitarian access, that, of course, is in our interest".

Mr Richardson, a former White House candidate from President Joe Biden's Democratic Party, has gone on missions including to North Korea and Venezuela, in hopes of freeing prisoners and improving humanitarian conditions.

