Myanmar junta marks Union Day with amnesty for over 800

YANGON • The junta in Myanmar yesterday announced an amnesty for more than 800 prisoners to mark the country's Union Day, as it held a parade and show of force in the capital.

The country has been in turmoil since a coup last year, with mass protests and a subsequent military crackdown that has killed more than 1,500 civilians, according to the UN's human rights office.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing issued the "pardon order" - a regular feature of major holidays in the country - for 814 prisoners to commemorate Union Day's 75th anniversary, state media said.

Those given amnesty will be mostly from prisons in the commercial hub Yangon, junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told Agence France-Presse.

He did not say whether Australian academic Sean Turnell - who has been detained for more than a year - would be among those released.

Mr Turnell, an economics professor, was working as an adviser to ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi when he was arrested last February, just days after the military coup. He has been charged with violating Myanmar's official secrets law and faces a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison if found guilty.

The junta released about 23,000 prisoners last April, with some rights groups at the time fearing the move was to free up space for opponents of the military and cause chaos.

A similar number were released on last year's Union Day, which marks Myanmar's independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

Yesterday's holiday began with mobile Internet blackouts from 4am. Later in the morning, the junta marked the anniversary with a show of force in the military-built capital Naypyitaw.

Hundreds of troops paraded alongside civil servants waving national flags in unison and troupes performed choreographed dances. Also taking part were delegations from Myanmar's Karen, Chin, and Kayah states, where ethnic and anti-military armed conflicts rage.

Helicopters carrying the country's yellow, green and red flag flew overhead, followed by jets trailing the same colours in smoke.

The junta spent at least US$5 million (S$6.7 million) on the ceremony, a local media outlet reported.

Independent Myanmar analyst David Mathieson characterised the parade as "performance art".

"The message for Union Day is at complete odds with the reality that is Myanmar," he told Agence France-Presse, adding that the junta was not sincere about peace.

"It's pretty absurd that on the 75th anniversary of Union Day, the country is more divided than at any point in its history."

In a speech to troops, General Min Aung Hlaing repeated the military's claim of massive fraud in the 2020 elections won by Ms Suu Kyi's party.

He also invited the myriad ethnic armed organisations that have been fighting Myanmar's military - and each other - for decades to sit for peace talks.

In an announcement carried by state media, he said the junta would also halt ongoing "criminal proceedings" against members of Rakhine state's Arakan Army, which for years has fought a war for autonomy for the ethnic Rakhine population.

Meanwhile, an anti-junta group told local media that it was behind an explosion in Naypyitaw hours before Union Day celebrations were due to start. AFP was unable to confirm the reports.

