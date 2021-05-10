Myanmar junta declares members of shadow government 'terrorists'

YANGON • Myanmar's junta declared that a group of ousted lawmakers running a shadow government would now be classified as terrorists, as the military moves to tighten its grip over the country.

Since the military seized power in a Feb 1 coup, detaining and ousting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a nationwide uprising has refused to back down in its demands for a return to democracy.

Protesters continue to take to the streets daily, while a nationwide boycott by students and faculty as well as civil servants has brought the country to a halt.

Meanwhile, a group of ousted lawmakers - many of them previously part of Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party - have formed a shadow National Unity Government (NUG) to undermine the junta.

Last Wednesday, the NUG announced the formation of a so-called people's defence force (PDF) to protect civilians facing violence from the military.

By Saturday night, state-run television announced that the NUG, its people's defence force and an affiliated group known as the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) - the Burmese word for Parliament - were now classified as terrorist organisations.

"We ask the people not to... support terrorist actions, give aid to terrorist actions that threaten the people's security from the CRPH, NUG, and PDF," said the evening news broadcast.

This comes as bomb blasts go off more frequently across Myanmar - especially in commercial hub Yangon - which the authorities have blamed on "instigators".

Previously, the junta had declared the CRPH and NUG as "unlawful associations", and said interacting with them would be akin to high treason. But their new designation as a terrorist organisation means anyone speaking to them - including journalists - can be subjected to charges under counter-terrorism laws.

The Arakan Army - an insurgent group that had clashed with the military in conflict-wracked Rakhine state - held the designation last year, and a journalist who had interviewed a high-ranking representative was detained.

He faced terrorism charges, carrying penalties ranging from three years to life in prison. Though he was released not long after, the use of the counter-terrorism law against journalists sparked fears of a tightening noose around the country's embattled press.

Dozens of journalists have been arrested in the wake of the coup, while media outlets have shut down and various broadcasting licences have been revoked for some TV stations - placing the country under an information blackout.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing has justified his Feb 1 power grab by citing electoral fraud in the November elections won by the NLD. But efforts to suppress a growing anti-junta movement have brought only bloodshed, with security forces having killed over 770 civilians, according to a local monitoring group.

Amid an economy paralysed by protests and strikes, military rulers approved new investment in projects worth nearly US$2.8 billion (S$3.7 billion), including a liquefied natural gas power plant that will cost US$2.5 billion, Myanmar's Investment Commission said.

Other projects approved included those in the livestock, manufacturing and service sectors, the statement said. It did not give details on the companies behind the projects or the countries they are from.

The biggest investors in Myanmar in recent years have been China, Singapore and Thailand, although much of the investment from Singapore has been channelled from elsewhere.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS