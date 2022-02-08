Myanmar junta chief says Asean envoy can meet members of ousted party

BANGKOK • Myanmar military leader Min Aung Hlaing has agreed to arrange for an Asean special envoy from Cambodia to meet members of the ousted ruling party on a future visit, a senior Cambodian official said yesterday.

The pledge, made in a Jan 26 video call with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, represents a small concession in a deadlocked peace process since Myanmar's military seized power a year ago from the elected government of Ms Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD).

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing did not say which NLD members might be made available, said Mr Kao Kim Hourn, a minister in Mr Hun Sen's office who was part of the video meeting.

A spokesman for Myanmar's junta did not answer a telephone call seeking comment.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the military seized power in a coup on Feb 1 last year, with about 1,500 civilians killed in the junta's crackdown on its opponents, according to figures cited by the United Nations human rights office.

Involving all parties to Myanmar's crisis in dialogue is a key pillar of an Asean peace process adopted by the 10-nation bloc last year, as well as ending the violence and welcoming a special envoy.

Mr Kao Kim Hourn acknowledged that it was unlikely for the envoy, Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, to meet Ms Suu Kyi on his initial trip.

Ms Suu Kyi has been detained since the coup and is facing various criminal charges that carry jail terms adding up to nearly 150 years.

"The idea, the goal is to meet with all relevant, important stakeholders. But it may not be in one go - it could be a number of visits," Mr Kao Kim Hourn said.

Dozens of NLD party members have been detained since the coup.

Spokesman Nay Phone Latt, from the NLD's exiled remaining leadership, said any meetings with the Asean envoy should be agreed on by the party.

Gen Min Aung Hlaing's pledge was not enough for Cambodia to invite Myanmar to next week's Asean foreign ministers' retreat.

Cambodia, this year's Asean chair, last week asked Myanmar to name a non-political representative, continuing the exclusion of junta officials that began at last year's annual leaders' summit.

