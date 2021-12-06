Myanmar junta chief meets senior figure from Suu Kyi's NLD party

YANGON • Myanmar's junta chief sat down with a senior figure from Ms Aung San Suu Kyi's ousted party yesterday, the first significant meeting since the Feb 1 coup.

The military deposed Ms Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy (NLD) party from power, pushing many of her closest political allies into hiding while others have been arrested.

The junta has alleged electoral fraud in last year's polls as a justification for the putsch, but much of the country is in open revolt calling for a return to democracy.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing yesterday met long-time politician and NLD stalwart Tin Oo, who has in recent years receded from the political landscape due to old age and poor health.

"Min Aung Hlaing told U Tin Oo that health treatment could be provided if necessary, and his army hospital will help," the junta's information team announced.

Mr Tin Oo, a 94-year-old former army general and co-founder of the NLD, was pictured wearing his party pin - a trademark red flag with a golden peacock - during the meeting with General Min Aung Hlaing, who was all smiles and wearing civilian attire.

The junta chief also met Mr Khin Nyunt, former spy chief-turned-prime minister before he was arrested under the former junta. "Min Aung Hlaing also went to meet U Khin Nyunt... and asked about his health condition."

The 82-year-old had spent years in prison before he was released in 2012. While some in the West saw him as a potential reformer, Mr Khin Nyunt's reign as spy chief saw activists harassed, arrested and tortured en masse.

Mr Khin Nyunt's intelligence apparatus - which once infiltrated every neighbourhood across Myanmar - was purged after his ouster, while Mr Tin Oo no longer plays an active role in NLD party affairs, said Mr Richard Horsey, the International Crisis Group's Myanmar senior adviser.

"It seems unlikely this meeting was sanctioned by the NLD," Mr Horsey told AFP. "Given that Min Aung Hlaing seems determined to sideline Aung San Suu Kyi and won't meet her, perhaps he's looking for other meetings that will be politically cost-free."

A former NLD Member of Parliament - who is now part of a group of ousted lawmakers working underground to undermine the junta - criticised the meeting yesterday.

"The intention of this meeting is dishonest. Min Aung Hlaing wants to take political advantage from this meeting," said Mr Htun Myint, who is currently on the run.

Yesterday's meeting came on the eve of a junta court verdict on Ms Suu Kyi's charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions. The verdict was due to be announced last week, but the court adjourned it until today, without providing a reason.

Meanwhile, five people were killed and at least 15 arrested yesterday morning after security forces in a car rammed an anti-coup protest in Yangon, local news portal Myanmar Now reported.

Witnesses on the scene told Reuters that dozens had been injured. Photos and videos on social media show a vehicle that crashed through the protesters, and bodies lying on the road.

The "flash mob" protest in Myanmar's largest city was rammed minutes after it started, witnesses said.

"I got hit and fell down in front of a truck. A soldier beat me with his rifle, but I defended myself and pushed him back. Then he immediately shot at me as I ran away in a zig-zag pattern. Fortunately, I escaped," a protester who asked not to be identified for security reasons told Reuters by phone.

A car occupied by soldiers hit the crowd from the back, two witnesses said, and followed the scattered protesters, arresting and beating them.

Some were seriously injured with head wounds and unconscious, according to the witnesses.

Another protest was held in Yangon in the afternoon despite the morning violence. Anti-military protests are continuing despite the killing of more than 1,300 people since the Feb 1 coup. The scattered protests are often small groups voicing opposition to the overthrow of Ms Suu Kyi's government and the return of military rule.

