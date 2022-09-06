Myanmar junta chief makes second official trip to Russia

YANGON - Myanmar's junta leader was on a visit to Russia on Monday, his second trip there in less than two months, as Myanmar's ruling military tries to shore up one of its few diplomatic alliances following growing international pressure.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has been barred from representing Myanmar at most international gatherings since leading a coup early last year against an elected government led by Noble Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

He first visited Moscow as leader in June last year, when both sides committed to strengthening military cooperation.

He also visited in July in what Russia described as a private trip.

Russia, a main source of military hardware for Myanmar, was one of the first countries to voice support for the junta after the coup, at a time when it was receiving international condemnation over its use of lethal force against its opponents.

Myanmar state media said he would attend an economic summit, visit landmarks, universities and factories, and that his ministers and senior military officials would meet their counterparts and "cement friendly cooperation".

Russia has also been providing Myanmar with Covid-19 vaccines.

Myanmar, meanwhile, is planning to import Russian petrol and fuel oil to ease supply concerns, as Moscow looks for new sources of business amid Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

Myanmar's junta has been hit by a raft of sanctions targeting the generals and the extensive business network the military operates.

The United Nations and rights activists have accused the Myanmar military of atrocities and crimes against humanity and have urged the international community to cut off weapons sales, with Russia singled out for supplying the junta with drones, jets and air defence systems since the coup.

Myanmar's military has said it is fighting "terrorists" and is seeking to restore peace and re-establish democratic rule after a 2020 election that it claimed was marred by fraud. Independent observers say there is no evidence to support the junta's claims.

