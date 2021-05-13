Myanmar junta arrests 39 linked to explosions

YANGON • Myanmar security forces have arrested 39 people suspected of orchestrating explosions and arson attacks as well as trying to get military training with a rebel group.

Since the military seized power on Feb 1, Myanmar has seen a growing wave of small blasts in cities and towns, some targeting government offices and military facilities. No group has claimed responsibility but the military has blamed "instigators" bent on destabilising the country.

The Global New Light of Myanmar, a junta-controlled newspaper, yesterday said security forces had seized 48 "handmade mines", 20 sticks of TNT, detonators, and fuses in a raid. Other explosive material including gun powder had also been found.

Some people were arrested for seeking military training with an ethnic minority rebel group in Kayah State in the east, it said.

A relative of Mr Khant Sithu, who was among the suspects named by the paper, said security forces had searched the house for weapons but came up empty.

The family member, who declined to be identified, said Mr Khant Sithu had joined some protests but stopped after the authorities' crackdown.

Myanmar's army has struggled to impose order since seizing power and detaining elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures in her party, with protests, strikes and a civil disobedience campaign crippling businesses and the bureaucracy.

After facing a brutal crackdown on protests, some pro-democracy supporters have sought military training with ethnic minority forces that have been fighting for greater autonomy for decades from remote border regions.

Rallies and candle-lit vigils were held overnight to mark 100 days since the coup including in the commercial hub of Yangon, the central town of Bago and the Irrawaddy river delta, according to reports and social media posts.

Many demonstrators back a National Unity Government (NUG), an anti-junta coalition that has declared itself Myanmar's legitimate authority. The NUG also announced the formation of a "People's Defence Force" last week.

Security forces have killed 783 people since the coup and 3,859 people are in detention, according to the Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group.

The UN human rights office on Tuesday said the military was showing no let-up in its efforts to consolidate power and its rights violations went beyond killings.

"It is clear that there needs to be greater international involvement to prevent the human rights situation in Myanmar from deteriorating further," said Mr Rupert Colville, spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

