Myanmar 'integral part' of Asean, summit host Brunei affirms

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN • Myanmar remains an "integral part" of South-east Asia's regional bloc, Asean's outgoing chair Brunei insisted yesterday, despite the coup-hit country's junta chief being left out from this year's annual talks.

Cambodia, the incoming chair of Asean, will push Myanmar's military rulers to open dialogue with its opponents, its Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn said yesterday.

The crisis in Myanmar, which is still in chaos following February's military takeover and subsequent deadly crackdown, dominated this week's virtual Asean summit.

Asean had invited a non-political official rather than junta chief Min Aung Hlaing to represent Myanmar, in response to the junta's stonewalling of attempts to foster domestic dialogue amid the country's political crisis.

The junta declined to appoint such a representative, but its foreign ministry on Tuesday denied it was boycotting Asean and pledged to "constructively cooperate with Asean, including in implementing the Five-Point Consensus".

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, the summit host, sought to ease tensions. "Myanmar is an integral part of the Asean family, and their membership has not been questioned," he told a press conference. "Asean will always be there for Myanmar."

However, he added that the 10-member group hopes "Myanmar will return to normalcy, in accordance with the will of its people".

Mr Sokhonn told Reuters that Cambodia would appoint a new special envoy to Myanmar to start work early next year when it takes the reins of Asean, warning that Myanmar was on the "brink of civil war".

The current envoy, Brunei's Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof, has not been able to travel as the junta refuses to let him meet detained State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, who is facing a raft of charges in a junta court and could be jailed for decades.

"While we all respect the principle of non-interference in domestic affairs of member states, the situation in Myanmar continues to be a subject of grave concern," Mr Sokhonn said.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, asked at a news conference if Myanmar will join future talks, said: "That is a million dollar question which I cannot answer now."

A WORK IN PROGRESS Asean community-building will always be a work in progress, and... thus it is vital to remain committed to upholding multilateralism and a strong regional architecture to enable meaningful progress for generations to come. SULTAN HASSANAL BOLKIAH, speaking at the closing ceremony, before handing over the Asean chair to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

"We would want to look at the implementation of the 'Five-Point Consensus'," he added, referring to the road map to restore peace drawn up by Asean in April during an earlier emergency meeting in the presence of General Min Aung Hlaing. Under the Consensus, violence must cease and the Asean special envoy will visit to meet all stakeholders and lay the groundwork for inclusive dialogue.

Yesterday, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) congratulated Dr Noeleen Heyzer on her appointment as the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Myanmar.

"Dr Heyzer has decades of wide experience and dedicated service to the United Nations. Singapore wishes Dr Heyzer all the best in her efforts to contribute to a peaceful resolution of the situation in Myanmar," an MFA spokesman said, in response to media queries.

Upon the conclusion of this week's summits, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said yesterday in a Facebook post: "Concluded a productive week of Asean summits with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong".

"Pleased that Asean and our partners have maintained intensive engagements to address common challenges such as Covid-19, post-pandemic recovery, and climate change. We also discussed ways to promote regional peace and stability, and the situation in Myanmar."

He also said Singapore will work with incoming Asean chair Cambodia, expressing hope that leaders can meet in person soon.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS