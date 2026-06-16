Myanmar inflation hits 25% on US-Iran fuel shock: World Bank

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Inflation for the 12 months to the end of March came in at 21.1 per cent in Myanmar.

YANGON – Myanmar’s inflation spiked to nearly 25 per cent as shocks from the Middle East conflict compounded the effects of the country’s civil war, the World Bank said on June 16.

The bank also slashed its growth forecast for the financial year that started in April, citing “a less favourable external environment”.

Myanmar has been mired in civil war since the military snatched power in a 2021 coup, plunging it into a half-decade of instability and a backslide into poverty for many of its more than 50 million citizens.

The country also imports 90 per cent of its fuel oil, according to official figures, leaving it highly exposed to closure of the Strait of Hormuz since the US-Iran war started on Feb 28.

That sent inflation to as high as 24.6 per cent on-year in April, according to the bank’s biannual Myanmar Economic Monitor report, which also saw officials cut their 2026-2027 economic growth outlook to two per cent, from three per cent previously estimated.

Myanmar’s economy is “stabilising at low levels” the World Bank said, but “a renewed fuel shock magnifies longstanding structural weaknesses and leaves the outlook highly vulnerable to further disruption”.

“The fuel shock has reignited inflation pressures,” senior economist Kemoh Mansaray told reporters.

“What this means is household purchasing power has gone down, and these households were already facing very thin buffers with high poverty levels.”

Inflation for the 12 months to the end of March came in at 21.1 per cent.

The bank’s report also said 2025 poverty levels hit 29.9 per cent – “still far above pre-2021 trends”.

“Because we’re struggling just to afford food, there are children we can’t send to school,” said one 28-year-old father in Yangon, speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

“We have three school-age children at home,” he said.

A female Yangon shopkeeper – also speaking anonymously – complained soaring prices had crippled her business and family.

“Our income and expenses don’t match. We just manage day by day,” added the 45-year-old.

“Prices only go up, they never go down,” she said. “Now no matter how much we earn, it’s still not enough.”

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has been particularly damaging to Asia, where 80 per cent of oil transiting the seaway is bound, according to the International Energy Agency.

US President Donald Trump said on June 15 ships were again sailing through the strait after Washington and Tehran announced a deal to end the war, and claimed the oil route would be “completely open” by June 19.

However analysts warn economic recovery from the conflict will be a long process. AFP