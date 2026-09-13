Myanmar government revokes status and seeks action against UN envoy Kyaw Moe Tun

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The Myanmar government said Kyaw Moe Tun was dismissed from the civil service on Feb 27, 2021, for failing to follow instructions.

Myanmar's military-backed government said on Sept 13 its permanent representative to the United Nations was undertaking "illegal activities" and that his status had been revoked and withdrawn.

The government said that Kyaw Moe Tun was dismissed from the civil service on Feb 27, 2021, for failing to follow instructions, according to a statement issued by state media.

On Feb 26, 2021, Kyaw Moe Tun made an emotional appeal to the UN, urging the international community to not legitimise the military, which seized power in a coup.

He was appointed by the previous government, led by Aung San Suu Kyi, which was deposed in the 2021 military coup that triggered civil war across the country.

His status as Myanmar's permanent representative has remained unchanged because the UN Credentials Committee has deferred a decision on Myanmar's representation.

The committee is expected to meet following the UN General Assembly in New York later in September, where it could discuss disputes over representation.

Pro-democracy groups and the parallel civilian government, the National Unity Government (NUG), have helped Kyaw Moe Tun retain his position through international advocacy and lobbying campaigns.

Myanmar's military authorities have accused him of unauthorised use of state property and mission funds while working with the NUG.

The Myanmar government said it is working through INTERPOL, the US National Central Bureau, American agencies and diplomatic channels to seek legal action against him. REUTERS