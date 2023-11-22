Myanmar fireworks festival muted as junta battles coordinated attacks by rebels

TAUNGGYI, Myanmar – A brightly patterned hot air balloon spitting fireworks soared into the night sky above Myanmar’s Shan state as a much-loved, military-backed festival returned.

But few were there to see it, as violent clashes swelled across the country and sapped joy out of what should have been happy occasions.

The Tazaungdaing festival returned on Nov 21 to the city of Taunggyi after a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic and unrest following the military seizing power in 2021.

The usually riotous event sees teams load batteries of fireworks into homemade hot air balloons, with referees judging both the design of the contraptions and the magnificence of their aerial explosions.

But the military-managed celebration was muted in 2023, with revellers staying away, and a heavy presence of security personnel deployed as the junta battled coordinated attacks across the country.

Masked soldiers stood watch next to a signal-jamming truck, and the shadows of others standing guard on the surrounding hills were silhouetted against the dusk sky.

A convoy of four-wheel-drive vehicles delivered local dignitaries – some accompanied by pro-military militia bodyguards – to the stage, where they watched hundreds of school and college students perform synchronised dances.

In the spectators’ area across the fence – usually packed with revellers – people sat on blankets in small scattered groups.

“There are fewer people coming this year,” said Mr Nu Nu Sein, 70. “I’m really sorry. Many more people should be here.”

Launching the balloons requires teamwork and daring.

Team members hold up the heavy canvas balloons and inflate them by holding flaming torches underneath.

Once the balloon is filled with hot air, the team attaches a wooden frame loaded with fireworks, lights the fuse and releases the balloon.

The payload is timed to go off once the balloon has achieved a safe height. In the past, there have been injuries, and even deaths, from mistimed firings.

On Nov 21, teams banged drums and cymbals as each balloon was launched into the sky, the clamour competing with dance music thumping from a nearby fairground.

Mr Win Aung, 54, said he enjoyed the event, despite the thinner crowds.

“We have to do it with the people we have here,” he said after his team had launched their balloon.

“I really enjoy playing with gunpowder… I can’t stand by when this festival arrives.”