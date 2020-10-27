Myanmar extends ban on foreign visitors before elections

NAYPYITAW (BLOOMBERG) - Myanmar extended a ban on international commercial flights and the issuance of all types of visas until the end of November to contain the spread of the coronavirus ahead of the general elections.

The ban on foreigners' entry through land borders will also be extended for another month, the Ministry of Transport and Communications said in a statement on Monday (Oct 26).

The extension of the curbs, which were due to end on Oct 31, was ordered by the National Committee on Covid-19 Control chaired by de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, it said.

The Department of Civil Aviation also extended a ban on domestic flights by two weeks through Nov 15.

Yangon international airport will continue to operate repatriation, relief and cargo flights it said on Facebook.

Myanmar has locked down most of Yangon province, home to its largest city, to contain a surge in infections, but eased a ban on public gatherings on Sunday to allow political parties to campaign before the nations goes to polls on Nov 8.

Anther highlight of the committee's order is permission for Myanmar nationals abroad to return using relief flights. Essential business travellers must seek the Foreign Ministry's approval before travelling and follow health guidelines. Stay-at-home orders in 74 townships, including the whole Yangon region and Rakhine state, remain in effect.