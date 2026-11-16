Myanmar ex-political prisoner Bo Kyi receives Ramon Magsaysay Award

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MANILA - Myanmar human rights activist and ex-political prisoner Bo Kyi received the Magsaysay award on Nov 15, calling for the Association of South-east Asian Nations (ASEAN) to help restore democracy in Myanmar and secure the release of political prisoners.

Speaking at the award ceremony in Manila, Bo Kyi voiced concerns about the situation of more than 15,000 political prisoners in Myanmar who remain behind bars as well as the people who have been suffering since the 2021 military coup.

In asking ASEAN and the international community to help restore democracy and human rights, he also called for the release of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi who is under house arrest.

Bo Kyi was imprisoned twice for a total of seven years following pro-democracy demonstrations in 1988. Since being released, he has been working to promote human rights in Myanmar.

Veteran Singaporean diplomat Tommy Koh and Bangladeshi humanitarian and social advocate Runa Khan were also recipients of the 2026 Magsaysay Award.

The award was created in 1957 in honour of former Philippine President Ramon Magsaysay and the foundation awards individuals and groups in Asia. KYODO NEWS