Straitstimes.com header logo

Myanmar ex-political prisoner Bo Kyi receives Ramon Magsaysay Award

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

MANILA - Myanmar human rights activist and ex-political prisoner Bo Kyi received the Magsaysay award on Nov 15, calling for the Association of South-east Asian Nations (ASEAN) to help restore democracy in Myanmar and secure the release of political prisoners.

Speaking at the award ceremony in Manila, Bo Kyi voiced concerns about the situation of more than 15,000 political prisoners in Myanmar who remain behind bars as well as the people who have been suffering since the 2021 military coup.

In asking ASEAN and the international community to help restore democracy and human rights, he also called for the release of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi who is under house arrest.

Bo Kyi was imprisoned twice for a total of seven years following pro-democracy demonstrations in 1988. Since being released, he has been working to promote human rights in Myanmar.

Veteran Singaporean diplomat Tommy Koh and Bangladeshi humanitarian and social advocate Runa Khan were also recipients of the 2026 Magsaysay Award.

The award was created in 1957 in honour of former Philippine President Ramon Magsaysay and the foundation awards individuals and groups in Asia. KYODO NEWS

More on this topic
ASEAN seeks ‘calibrated engagement’ with Myanmar: Statement
ASEAN to defer decision on Myanmar’s return at upcoming summit
See more on

Awards and prizes

Myanmar

Philippines

Singapore

Bangladesh

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.