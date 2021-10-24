Myanmar decries move to block junta leader from Asean summit

YANGON • Myanmar's military government has rejected a decision by its South-east Asian neighbours to invite only a non-political figure to this week's summit, in a snub to the leader of the Feb 1 coup.

The junta's foreign ministry said in a press statement on Friday that the heads of state or government of Myanmar enjoyed equal and full rights to participate in summits of the 10-member Asean. The summit is set for Tuesday to Thursday.

It is not clear who, if anybody, will now represent Myanmar at the meeting.

"Myanmar will not be in a position to accept any outcome of the discussions and decisions which are... contrary to the provisions, objectives and cherished principles of the Asean Charter," the foreign ministry said in its statement.

More than 1,000 civilians have been killed by Myanmar security forces and thousands arrested, according to the United Nations, amid a crackdown on strikes and protests that derailed the country's tentative democracy and prompted international condemnation. Myanmar's junta has said those death tolls are exaggerated.

Global pressure had been mounting on Asean for a harder line against Myanmar's failure to take agreed steps to end violence, allow humanitarian access and start dialogue with opponents, in line with an Asean "consensus" in April.

The decision that was taken by Asean foreign ministers at a recent emergency meeting was an unusually bold step for the consensus-driven bloc, which traditionally favours a policy of engagement and non-interference.

Ministers at the Oct 15 meeting were divided between sticking to non-interference and the need to retain credibility by sanctioning coup leader Min Aung Hlaing, who has led the crackdown on dissent since seizing power from Myanmar's civilian government, sources with knowledge of the talks told Reuters.

The junta said after the meeting that Asean's decision went against its long-time principles.

Meanwhile, Myanmar's military-aligned party on Friday urged the junta to open dialogue with coup opponents, as the generals face increasing pressure to end nearly nine months of bloody turmoil.

"We must talk for the interest of all our people in the country... It will be difficult to find a solution if we continue like this," Dr Nandar Hla Myint, spokesman for the military-aligned Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), told Agence France-Presse.

"Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing took responsibility for the country... His caretaker government is the most responsible for making the dialogue happen," he said.

While Dr Nandar Hla Myint did not say whether discussions should include ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, he pointed out that the Nobel Peace laureate has not encouraged violence from the junta's opponents.

Her National League for Democracy party trounced the USDP in last year's polls, which the military has alleged was owing to fraud.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE