Myanmar brides trafficked to China 'raped until pregnant'

Women from Myanmar's Kachin minority are trafficked to China as brides and raped until they become pregnant, according to a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW).

In its report entitled "Give Us a Baby and We'll Let You Go", the rights watchdog said the women were sold for between US$3,000 and US$13,000 (S$4,000 and S$17,500), held against their will by Chinese families and subjected to physical and sexual abuse.

Most were allowed to leave only after they had a baby.

"No one plans to stop you. If you want to go back home, you can. But you can't take my baby," said the Chinese "husband" of a trafficked woman, as quoted in the report issued last Thursday.

Much of the demand for trafficked brides was due to severe gender imbalance in China as a result of the Asian giant's one-child policy and a cultural preference for male children, said HRW.

Researchers estimate that there are 30 million to 40 million "missing women" in China, and projections suggest that by 2030, up to 25 per cent of Chinese men in their late 30s will never have married.

This has led to some families being willing to buy a trafficked bride from Myanmar.

And women from Myanmar's northern Kachin state - which borders China - are especially vulnerable because of an ongoing insurgency which has displaced over 100,000 people in the state as well as the neighbouring Shan state.

There are some 1.7 million Kachin people, or 3.2 per cent, out of Myanmar's total population of 53 million.

With the majority of Kachin men taking part in the armed conflict, the women often become the sole breadwinners for their families. With so few opportunities at home, many seek work in China, where wages are higher.

"The dearth of livelihoods and basic rights protections has made these women easy prey for traffickers, who have little reason to fear law enforcement on either side of the border," said HRW spokesman Heather Barr.

Most of the women say they were trafficked out by someone they knew or trusted.

One woman was sold by a friend from her bible school. Another said she was recruited by a 13-year-old girl she knew.

Of the 37 women interviewed by HRW, 12 were under the age of 18 when they were trafficked. The youngest was 14 while the oldest was 46. Two women had been trafficked twice.

"My broker was my auntie. She persuaded me," said a woman who was trafficked when she was either 17 or 18.

The Myanmar Human Rights Commission said data provided to them by the immigration authorities showed that 226 women were trafficked to China in 2017.

The country's Department of Social Welfare provides assistance to between 100 and 200 female trafficking victims returned from China each year.

"But these figures likely represent only a small proportion of the total number of cases. No reliable statistics on the total number exist on either side of the border," said HRW.

Many of these trafficked women sought to escape from China and approached the Chinese authorities for help, only to be jailed for immigration violations.

HRW also said the repatriation process back to Myanmar was "chaotic", with some women either stranded or left at the border.

"When Myanmar authorities did make arrests, they usually targeted only the initial brokers in Myanmar and not the rest of the networks in China. Police in China almost never, to our knowledge, arrested people that knowingly bought trafficked 'brides' and abused them," the report said.

Many of these women still carry emotional trauma and, in some cases, medical complications from the abuse they suffered, said the rights group. Many also faced stigma from their communities when they return, which adds to their emotional burden.