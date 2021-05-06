Myanmar bans satellite TV as security threat

YANGON • Myanmar's junta-controlled media announced a ban on satellite television receivers on Tuesday, saying outside broadcasts threatened national security and threatening to jail anyone caught violating the measure.

With mobile Internet access largely cut off in a bid to quell anti-junta protests since the Feb 1 coup, Myanmar has increasingly appeared to head back to the state of isolation that preceded a decade of democratic reforms.

"Satellite television is no longer legal. Whoever violates the television and video law, especially people using satellite dishes, shall be punished with one year's imprisonment and a fine of 500,000 kyat (S$428)," MRTV state television said.

"Illegal media outlets are broadcasting news that undermines national security, the rule of law and public order, and encouraging those who commit treason."

In the face of widespread opposition, the junta has struggled to impose order since overthrowing elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and ending an unsteady transition to democracy.

Meanwhile, Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations, Mr Kyaw Moe Tun, a representative of elected lawmakers who oppose the military junta, told the United States Congress on Tuesday that Washington should target the state-run Myanmar oil and gas company and a state-owned bank with sanctions.

The Biden administration has denounced the coup and imposed sanctions on the generals who led it as well as some of their family members and businesses that provide them with revenue.

Mr Kyaw told the House Committee on Foreign Affairs that as well as the military-run Myawaddy and Innwa banks, the US should slap sanctions on the Myanmar Foreign Trade Bank and Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise, which operates offshore gas fields in joint ventures with international firms, including US-based Chevron and France's Total.

REUTERS