Myanmar army clashes with new militia group in major city

MANDALAY • Myanmar security forces backed by armoured vehicles clashed yesterday with a newly formed militia group in the second-biggest city of Mandalay, resulting in at least two casualties, according to members of the group and media reports.

Since the army seized power on Feb 1 and removed the elected government of Ms Aung San Suu Kyi, the security forces have put down protests opposing military rule.

In response, groups of opponents of the coup known as people's defence forces have sprung up across Myanmar.

Up to now, fighting involving lightly armed militias has been confined mainly to small towns and rural areas, but a group claiming to be Mandalay's new People's Defence Force said its members responded after the army raided one of its bases.

"The fight has started. There will be more fights," a member of the militia identified as Captain Tun Tauk Naing said by telephone.

The sound of repeated gunfire could be heard in video footage taken by a resident of the area.

About 20 soldiers had carried out the raid on the group, sparking a gunfight with the military which deployed three armoured cars to the area, Myanmar Now reported.

Another official from the militia group told the Mizzima news portal that six of its members had been arrested and two soldiers had been killed.

A junta spokesman did not answer calls seeking comment.

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday called for a stop to the flow of arms to Myanmar and urged the military to respect the results of last November's election and release political detainees, including Ms Suu Kyi.

On Saturday, Myanmar's Foreign Ministry released a statement rejecting the UN resolution.

