Myanmar anti-coup groups drag military into bloody stalemate

HONG KONG • Corpses piled high next to a rice field in northern Myanmar show the bloody consequence of a hot-blooded, uncoordinated attack by villagers on battle-hardened junta troops.

Eight months after deposing Ms Aung San Suu Kyi's government, Myanmar's military regime finds itself mired in a bloody stalemate, unable to crush fighters resisting its rule who are themselves not strong enough to topple a powerful army.

"We need to be wise with our timing and plan," a member of the local people's defence force told Agence France-Presse after the clash in the small north-western village of Gone Nyin last Saturday.

Similar clashes between anti-coup militias and junta troops have escalated in recent weeks, along with bomb blasts and targeted killings of those suspected of collaborating with the regime, leading to bloody reprisals on both sides.

The local media last week said a whole family, including a 12-year-old child, had been shot dead for allegedly helping troops during a search for protesters.

Dissidents have also attacked and disabled communications towers belonging to a military-owned company to deprive the junta of revenue.

A parallel government made up largely of lawmakers from Ms Suu Kyi's party, known as the National Unity Government (NUG), has also sought to fan the flames, calling for a "defensive war" against junta troops and assets.

Villagers have accused soldiers of torching their homes and massacring their neighbours in acts of vengeance directed at those resisting military rule.

Almost the entire population of the western town of Thantlang fled after troops fired artillery shells following clashes with anti-junta fighters last month, a 50-year-old resident said on condition of anonymity.

Terrified inhabitants used buckets of water to fight a blaze that started after a shell hit a house and had threatened to consume the rest of the neighbourhood, he said.

The fire service was not working because the wife of the head of the fire department was hit by a shell fragment, he said, with the tide turning thanks to a sudden change in the weather. "Due to the help of God, it rained that day," he said.

Many made the arduous journey across rivers and hills to cross into India for the relative safety of a refugee camp.

On the other side of the country, villagers in eastern Kayah state also fled army shelling after clashes earlier this week, according to a local anti-junta militia.

More than 1,100 civilians have been killed and some 8,000 arrested since the coup, according to local observers. The junta says the death toll is much lower and denies its troops have committed massacres and torched homes.

The military has ramped up violence to "crush dissent and prevent the resistance movement from gaining any ground" after the NUG's call to arms, said Ms Manny Maung, Myanmar researcher at Human Rights Watch.

As the fighting continues, 76-year-old democracy icon Suu Kyi, who is under house arrest, is all but absent. Her contact with the outside world is limited to meetings with lawyers and appearances in court to face a list of charges that could see her jailed for decades.

Non-violence is the Nobel Peace laureate's core principle. But many in Myanmar now believe violent tactics are the only way to root out military dominance of the country's politics and economy.

"Much of the population is determined to prevent a return to military rule - at the cost of their lives if necessary," said Mr Richard Horsey, a senior adviser on Myanmar to the International Crisis Group. "The stage is set for an extended violent stalemate."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE