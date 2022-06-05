Myanmar activists' death sentences upheld, says junta

BANGKOK • Myanmar's military government said appeals by two prominent democracy activists against their death sentences had been rejected, paving the way for the country's first executions in decades.

The government has received widespread condemnation abroad for ousting an elected government in a coup more than a year ago, and for the brutal crackdown that it has since unleashed on critics, opposition members and activists.

Kyaw Min Yu, a veteran democracy activist, and Phyo Zeyar Thaw, a lawmaker from the former ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party, were sentenced to death by a military tribunal in January on charges of treason and terrorism, according to a junta statement at the time. It was unclear whether or not the two had denied the charges.

The junta statement on Friday did not mention their pleas, but said their appeals against the sentences were rejected, though it was unclear by whom. The activists' representatives could not be reached for comment.

"Previously, the convicts sentenced to death could appeal and if no decision was made, then their death sentences would not be implemented. At this time, that appeal was rejected so the death sentences are going to be implemented," junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told BBC Burmese. He did not say when the executions would take place.

Judges in Myanmar sentence offenders to death for serious crimes including murder, but no one has been executed in decades.

The military took power after complaining of fraud in the November 2020 General Election won by deposed state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD. Election monitoring groups found no evidence of mass fraud.

Meanwhile, Myanmar locals and media reports said junta troops have torched hundreds of buildings during a three-day raid in the country's north, as the military struggles to crush resistance to its rule.

The Sagaing region has seen fierce fighting and bloody reprisals since the coup last year, with local People's Defence Force (PDF) members clashing regularly with junta troops. Analysts say the informal militia has surprised junta forces with its effectiveness, and the military has on numerous occasions called in air strikes to support its troops on the ground.

Troops torched hundreds of buildings in the villages of Kinn, Upper Kinn and Ke Taung over three days in recent days, locals and media reports said.

On May 26, villagers in Kinn fled as soldiers approached and began shooting into the air, said a resident who requested anonymity.

"The next morning, we saw smoke rising from our village before they left. Over 200 houses were burned down. My house was totally burned down. Only the concrete foundation is left," the villager said.

The junta has previously rebuffed claims that its troops have torched houses, accusing "terrorist" PDF fighters of starting the fires. In a recent speech, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said "efforts were made to minimise the casualties as much as possible in performing the counterattacks to terror acts". "Now, the country is in tranquillity," he said.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE