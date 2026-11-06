Straitstimes.com header logo

‘My resignation takes effect the moment Najib steps into his house’: Malaysian minister Anthony Loke

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke reiterated that his resignation will become effective the moment Najib transitions to house arrest.

Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke reiterated that his resignation will become effective the moment Najib transitions to house arrest.

ST PHOTO: LU WEI HOONG

  • Transport Minister Anthony Loke says he will resign the moment Najib Razak reaches home, linking his future to any house arrest move.
  • Loke restated his Sept 19 promise after Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution said Najib was having a dental check-up.
  • The issue centres on whether Najib is allowed to serve the rest of his sentence under house arrest, which could trigger Loke's exit.

AI generated

PUTRAJAYA – Malaysian minister Anthony Loke says his resignation as transport minister will take effect the moment Najib Razak reaches home.

Loke said Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution told him that Najib is currently undergoing a dental check-up.

“My previous stand remains. The minute Najib reaches home, my resignation will take effect,” said Loke at a press conference at the Transport Ministry building here on Nov 6.

He was referring to his statement on Sept 19 that he would step down as transport minister if Najib is allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

The Malaysian King, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, had granted Najib a conditional pardon that allows him to spend the rest of his jail term under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028, provided he fulfils all specified conditions, including paying a RM50 million (S$15.7 million) fine.

On Nov 6, Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the party had paid the RM50 million fine.

Najib was seen leaving Kajang Prison in a grey SUV at 2.45pm.

The former prime minister, 73, began serving his sentence at Kajang Prison on Aug 23, 2022, over the misappropriation of RM42 million in SRC International funds.

In January 2024, the Federal Territories Pardons Board halved his 12-year jail term to six years and cut his fine from RM210 million to RM50 million.

He was also convicted of all 25 charges in the 1MDB case on Dec 26 last year, and that case is now before the Court of Appeal. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Malaysian PM Anwar disagrees with UMNO’s payment of Najib’s fine but says it’s party’s prerogative
‘Blessing in disguise’: Malaysia's Transport Minister Loke sees silver lining despite setbacks for his DAP
See more on

Malaysia

Najib Razak

Malaysian politics

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.