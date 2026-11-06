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‘My resignation takes effect the moment Najib steps into his house’: Malaysian minister Anthony Loke

Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke reiterated that his resignation will become effective the moment Najib transitions to house arrest.

PUTRAJAYA – Malaysian minister Anthony Loke says his resignation as transport minister will take effect the moment Najib Razak reaches home.

Loke said Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution told him that Najib is currently undergoing a dental check-up.

“My previous stand remains. The minute Najib reaches home, my resignation will take effect,” said Loke at a press conference at the Transport Ministry building here on Nov 6.

He was referring to his statement on Sept 19 that he would step down as transport minister if Najib is allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

The Malaysian King, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, had granted Najib a conditional pardon that allows him to spend the rest of his jail term under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028, provided he fulfils all specified conditions, including paying a RM50 million (S$15.7 million) fine.

On Nov 6, Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the party had paid the RM50 million fine.

Najib was seen leaving Kajang Prison in a grey SUV at 2.45pm.

The former prime minister, 73, began serving his sentence at Kajang Prison on Aug 23, 2022, over the misappropriation of RM42 million in SRC International funds.

In January 2024, the Federal Territories Pardons Board halved his 12-year jail term to six years and cut his fine from RM210 million to RM50 million.

He was also convicted of all 25 charges in the 1MDB case on Dec 26 last year, and that case is now before the Court of Appeal. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK