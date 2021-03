SINGAPORE/YOGYAKARTA • On a regular weekend, Kopi Gandroeng is a bustling scene of youth and college students hanging out over food and coffee.

Tucked away among a clutch of universities and student hostels in Indonesia's historic city of Yogyakarta, the coffee shop - like the millions of warong (eateries) across Java island - is a popular place for young Indonesians to dine and socialise.