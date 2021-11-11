THE BIG STORY

A pilot scheme to help at-risk students stay in school through after-school support and customised holiday programmes will be expanded to about 100 primary and secondary schools in the next few years. About 13,000 students will benefit when the scheme is expanded, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Singapore Press Holdings chief executive Ng Yat Chung said yesterday that "the door has not closed for SPH to consider a superior offer" even as Keppel Corp raised its buyout price for the group. Keppel's revised offer of $2.351 a share represents a 12 per cent improvement over its original offer of $2.099 a share.

SINGAPORE

Construction firm Samwoh Corp was charged in a district court on Tuesday over alleged unauthorised works that led to a flood in Pasir Ris on Aug 20. A drain, which was purportedly altered by the firm, is said to be one of the causes for knee-high water to inundate a 200m section of the traffic junction of Tampines Avenue 10 and Pasir Ris Drive 12. The drain is located in Tampines Avenue 10.

SINGAPORE

The African lion from the Singapore Zoo that showed signs of sickness on Monday has tested positive for Covid-19, said the Animal and Veterinary Service last night. It is the fifth lion to be infected with the coronavirus, after four Asiatic lions from the Night Safari tested positive on Tuesday.

WORLD

Indonesia and Malaysia yesterday agreed to launch a vaccinated travel lane between the two countries in stages, as the Covid-19 pandemic situation improves on both sides. This was announced in a joint statement by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob following their meeting.

BUSINESS

The rental markets for HDB flats and private apartments appear to have benefited from the easing of Singapore's border measures and the setting up of more vaccinated travel lanes. Rents and leasing volumes rose last month compared with September, according to flash data from real estate portals.