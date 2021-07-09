THE BIG STORY

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's party yesterday said his government would continue to function despite Umno withdrawing its backing. Amid uncertainty over whether Tan Sri Muhyiddin continues to command majority support, his party said Umno's decision "had no effect on the workings of government".

WORLD

Organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics agreed to hold the Games without spectators, after Japan declared a coronavirus state of emergency for the capital that will run throughout the event. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said it was essential to prevent Tokyo from becoming the source of another wave of infections.

SINGAPORE

Businesses that sent their workers for reskilling and training have reaped revenue benefits, according to a new study by SkillsFuture Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry. The study looked at the benefits enjoyed by firms that sponsored their local workers for training from 2010 to 2018.

BUSINESS

Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT) has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire the remaining 30 per cent stake it does not already own in SingSpring Desalination Plant from Hyflux for $12 million, said KIT's trustee-manager. The plant in Tuas utilises energy-efficient reverse osmosis technology.

SPORT

England coach Gareth Southgate has challenged his players to see off Italy in their first major tournament final in 55 years. The 1966 World Cup champions qualified for their first Euro title decider with a 2-1 extra-time win over Denmark, marking a disappointing end for the Danes as Harry Kane's winner came with controversy.

LIFE

Find out what to do, eat, watch and where to chill this weekend with picks from The Straits Times' Life team. Explore controversial Balinese art, savour the deep-fried cod with cordyceps flower in housemade soya bean stock from Si Chuan Dou Hua or check out a Mexican film festival.