THE BIG STORY

Asean urges Myanmar military to stop violence

Asean foreign ministers yesterday urged the Myanmar military to desist from violence and respect the will of the Myanmar people, as the regime continued cracking down on protests against the coup. The messages were conveyed at the informal Asean foreign ministers' meeting, which was attended by Myanmar's new top envoy.







Over 82,000 here went on cruises since November

More than 82,000 people have gone on cruises, with no Covid-19 cases on board, since the pilot programme started here last year. Singapore kicked off its "cruises to nowhere" pilot in November, with two operators - Genting Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean International - given the go-ahead to offer round trips with no ports of call.







WORLD

Aussie PM faces crisis over handling of assault claims

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (above) is facing growing pressure over his handling of a series of alleged sexual assaults involving staff of his ruling coalition. Despite enjoying soaring popularity due to his handling of the pandemic, he is now engulfed in a serious crisis that is raising questions about his political judgment.

Biden putting tech at the heart of Asia strategy

The Biden administration is moving to put semiconductors, next-generation networks and artificial intelligence at the heart of the United States' strategy towards Asia, attempting to rally what officials are calling "techno-democracies" to stand up to China and other "techno-autocracies".







SINGAPORE

Substation to close for good in July

The Substation's (above) board announced yesterday that the arts venue will close for good after it leaves its 45 Armenian Street space in July. "This difficult decision was made after lengthy deliberations and several discussions with the National Arts Council and with members of the arts community," the board said in a statement.







SPORT

AIA extends its SPL title sponsorship by two years

AIA Singapore, which has backed the Singapore Premier League (SPL) since 2019, is extending its title sponsorship by two years, with an option of a further three. Football Association of Singapore president Lim Kia Tong and AIA Singapore chief executive Wong Sze Keed (right) signed the deal at an event in Jalan Besar Stadium yesterday.