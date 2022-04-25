Muslims in Malaysia go on shopping spree ahead of Hari Raya

Ms Maisarah Kalsum Adnan is looking forward to Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations this year as it will be the first time in three years that she and her three siblings can gather at their parents' home in northern Kedah state.

"This Raya is going to be very special for our family because we are now able to celebrate it with no restrictions," said the 31-year-old civil engineer.

The siblings have chipped in and bought new curtains, a television set and a sofa set for their mother to mark the occasion, spending around RM7,000 (S$2,200).

Ms Maisarah said: "My mother is the most excited one as she gets to have a Raya makeover for her house and see all of us together for the very first time in three years. I have never seen her so excited for Raya till now."

Mr Muhammad Haris Luqman, 38, is also going big for Aidilfitri this year.

Although he is planning to invite only close friends to his house, he has spent more than RM35,000 on refurbishing the house and buying new clothes, a 75-inch television set and a home theatre system.

The communications executive has even bought a new Perodua Ativa car and is planning to cater food for the occasion.

"My wife and I decided to go all out this year, not just because we are allowed to accept visitors and travel if we want to, but also because there are a lot of promotions going on. It would be a waste not to take advantage of that.

"It's also a form of expression - to celebrate our small 'freedom' and 'victory', being able to return to some 'normalcy'. It's something we took for granted before Covid-19. We were never the type to spend this much for Raya."

This will be the first Aidilfitri since the pandemic started that can be celebrated without Covid-19 restrictions. Wearing a face mask was made mandatory from Aug 1, 2020.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin indicated on Friday that an announcement on the lifting of the mask mandate could be possible ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.