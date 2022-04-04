Muslims all over the world begin Ramadan fast

JAKARTA • Muslims around the world began the start of the holy fasting month over the weekend.

The world's largest Muslimmajority nation of Indonesia welcomed Ramadan with a mass prayer at Jakarta's grand mosque on Saturday evening, with plateauing coronavirus cases allowing for eased restrictions this year.

Thousands gathered after dusk at Istiqlal mosque in the Indonesian capital to join the Tarawih prayer, special prayers performed only during the month of Ramadan, donning masks and using check-in apps to take part in the event.

For the past two years, Indonesia has grappled with one of the highest rates of Covid-19 in Asia but this Ramadan, traditionally a time of community, reflection and prayer, cases have eased enough to allow for mass gatherings.

"I feel grateful that we are finally able to gather for the Tarawih prayer, and there are no strict restrictions this time like before," said Mr Tri Haryono, 28.

Amid the worst spikes in the coronavirus pandemic, Indonesian Muslims have been prohibited from praying at the mosque, and joining the annual mudik, or exodus tradition, when millions travel to visit their families across the sprawling archipelago. President Joko Widodo announced late last month that mudik would be permitted this year after travel bans have prevented the practice for the past two years.

"The improving Covid situation has brought optimism as the Ramadan holy month is upon us," he told a news conference.

This year's fasting month began earlier in much of the Middle East and South Asia than in South-east Asia, where Ramadan began yesterday.

Afghans started Ramadan on Saturday - the first since the Taliban seized power last year.

About 300 men, dressed in traditional Afghan shalwar kameez, gathered before sunset at the Wazir Akbar Khan mosque in the capital to offer evening prayers on the first day of Ramadan.

"This Ramadan is different than under the previous regime," worshipper Khairullah, who goes by one name as many Afghans do, told Agence France-Presse.

"Now we are performing our Islamic duty together... in an Islamic land under an Islamic regime."

The Wazir Abkar Khan mosque is one of Kabul's famous places of worship, and was targeted by a bomb attack in June 2020 that killed its imam and some worshippers.

In war-torn Yemen, a two-month truce has started on the first day of Ramadan. It is a rare sign of hope for a country battered by seven years of conflict.

"The two-month truce started at 7pm tonight (midnight on Sunday, Singapore time). As of tonight, all offensive ground, aerial and naval military operations should cease," United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said.

The renewable truce will allow 18 fuel ships to access Hodeida port, and two commercial flights a week in and out of the capital Sanaa's airport, both under rebel control.

The Houthi rebels and Saudi-led coalition will also meet to agree on opening roads in parts of the country, including Taiz, "to improve civilians' freedom of movement", the statement said.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE