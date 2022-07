Malaysia's coming general election will be a first for millions of young voters benefiting from a 2019 constitutional amendment that lowered the voting age from 21 to 18.

The cohort who will be eligible to vote for the first time - aged 25 and below - make up about a fifth of the estimated 21 million-strong electorate. Crucially, most of them will be Muslims, a demographic that makes up the majority in two-thirds of constituencies.