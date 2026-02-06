Murdered Mongolian woman Altantuya’s family returns more than $1.5m in damages to Malaysian govt

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – More than RM4.8 million (S$1.5 million) has been refunded to Malaysia’s government by the family of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu, a sum previously awarded to them by the High Court.

The money was returned following a Court of Appeal ruling that absolved the government of liability in the death of Ms Altantuya in 2006.

Lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo, who represented the family, said the whole amount previously paid was preserved untouched in a stakeholder account, in strict compliance with the court’s order.

“The entire sum previously paid pursuant to the conditional stay order of the Shah Alam Court, comprising the full judgment sum and all accrued interest, was remitted in full to the government of Malaysia on Wednesday,” she said in a statement Feb 5 .

Ms Sangeet said ano­ther remittance was also taken in respect of political analyst Abdul Razak Baginda, effected in accordance with the deductions ordered by the Court of Appeal.

She said: “As Altantuya’s father has consistently said, this case has never been about money. What he seeks are answers, accountability and acknowledgement.

“The prompt and full return of the sum, together with the interest earned, reflects that position in the clearest possible terms.”

On Jan 20, the Court of Appeal reduced the quantum of damages awarded to the Mon­golian family from RM5 million to RM1.4 million in the lawsuit against political analyst Abdul Razak Baginda, two policemen and the government.

A three-judge panel, chaired by Chief Judge of Malaya Hashim Hamzah, said the total of RM5 million was awarded primarily on a vindicatory basis, rather than on a proper calculation of loss of dependency.

The amount was set aside and replaced with RM1.4 million.

The new sum included RM1 million for aggravated damages and RM384,000 in dependency claim, to be paid by Mr Abdul Razak and Special Actions Unit officers Azilah Hadri and Sirul Azhar Umar to Ms Altantuya’s family, as the plaintiffs.

The court also awarded RM10,000 in bereavement expenses and RM15,000 in funeral expenses to the family.

The Court of Appeal also held that the government was not vicariously liable for Ms Altantuya’s death, as the acts of the two former police officers, Sirul Azhar and Azilah, were committed outside the scope of their duty.

Ms Altantuya’s family had filed a RM100 million lawsuit in 2007, claiming that her death caused them mental shock and psychological trauma.

In 2022, the Shah Alam High Court allowed the lawsuit filed by Ms Altantuya’s family and ordered Azilah, Sirul Azhar, Mr Abdul Razak and the government to pay RM5 million in damages jointly.

The government and Mr Abdul Razak subsequently appealed against the High Court’s decision.

Azilah and Sirul Azhar were convicted in 2009 of murdering Ms Altantuya in Shah Alam between Oct 19 and 20, 2006.

The Federal Court, in 2015, upheld their convictions and death sentences after overturning a prior acquittal by the Court of Appeal. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK