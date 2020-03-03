Mum, daughter Indonesia's first confirmed cases

A 64-year-old woman and her 31-year-old daughter, who live in Depok, West Jakarta, are the first confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country.

They are being treated at the Sulianto Saroso Infectious Disease Hospital in the capital.

Disclosing the news yesterday, President Joko Widodo said both patients had been in contact with a Japanese national who tested positive in Malaysia after leaving Indonesia.

"The Indonesian team has traced the people whom the Japanese citizen visited," he told reporters at the presidential palace.

"When the woman and her daughter were checked by our team, both were found to be sick. This morning, the health minister reported to me that the mother and daughter tested positive for the coronavirus."

At a press briefing later in his office, Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto said the women were in good condition and did not have fever or breathing difficulties.

The health authorities said they had tracked 48 people the Japanese had come into contact with.

Depok Mayor Mohammad Idris said the local authorities were closely monitoring the neighbourhood where the two patients live.

Mr Joko said Indonesia was prepared to tackle the outbreak of Covid-19, noting that more than 100 hospitals had "good standard" isolation rooms, equipment which complies with international standards and sufficient reagents for testing.

Before now, Indonesians who were infected had fallen ill elsewhere, including one working as a maid in Singapore and nine crew members of the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Indonesia is observing another 257 crew members of the Diamond Princess and the World Dream who are under quarantine in Sebaru Kecil Island near Jakarta, after the authorities in Hong Kong and Japan found them to be free of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Batam government yesterday began a two-week observation of 15 Batam residents who had contact with a Singaporean who was found to be ill after visiting Batam, said Riau Islands health agency chief Tjetjep Yudiana.

Their samples have been sent to Jakarta for testing, he added.

The quarantine was carried out after the Indonesian authorities were notified by Singapore's Ministry of Health about the 37-year-old woman, who travelled to Batam from Feb 21 to 23.

Identified as Case 103 in Singapore, she is currently in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.