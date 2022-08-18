Multiple blasts, arson attacks rock Thailand's restive south

BANGKOK • Arson attacks and explosions hit more than a dozen locations in Thailand's restive deep south yesterday, injuring seven people, authorities said.

Officials said most of the targeted sites were convenience stores at petrol stations, all located in the provinces of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

A low-level conflict has rumbled in Thailand's southern-most provinces since 2004, killing more than 7,000 people as militants in the Muslim-majority region battle for greater autonomy from the state.

Seven people were slightly injured in the incidents, a statement from the military said, while police said they were gathering CCTV footage and other evidence.

Authorities said the immediate motive for the wave of attacks was still unclear.

Militants in the restive south usually target symbols of the Thai state and its security forces.

The coronavirus pandemic brought a lull in southern clashes between rebels and the military, but a six-day gun battle in October last year killed six people.

The southern region - heavily policed by Thai security forces - is culturally distinct from Buddhist-majority Thailand, which colonised the area bordering Malaysia over a century ago.

Delegations representing the Thai government and Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) rebels met in Kuala Lumpur in January for their first in-person peace talks in about two years, though no breakthrough was reported. BRN is the main insurgent group in southern Thailand.

Since the insurgency reignited in January 2004, more than 7,000 people have been killed and 13,500 others injured in Thailand's far south, according to Deep South Watch, a local think-tank.

The Patani United Liberation Organisation (Pulo), which was sidelined from the latest round of talks, carried out bombings during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan in April, claiming the dialogue is not inclusive. The government has said it is ready to talk to all groups.

Pulo leader Kasturi Makhota told Reuters yesterday's attacks had nothing to do with the group.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS