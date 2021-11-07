Multi-way fights expected in Melaka state polls

KOTA MELAKA • Multi-cornered fights are expected in Melaka's state polls on Nov 20, after Malaysia's three major political coalitions named their candidates yesterday.

The Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition said yesterday that it will contest in all 28 state constituencies, with 24 new faces.

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan said its ousted chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali is BN's designated chief minister should the coalition win.

The Malaysian Chinese Association, a BN member, will be fielding seven candidates, while another BN ally, the Malaysian Indian Congress, will be contesting one seat.

Nominations have been set for tomorrow.

Leaders of Umno, Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia govern Malaysia as a team. But in Melaka, PAS has decided to contest with Bersatu under the Perikatan Nasional banner, leaving Umno-BN to stand on its own.

The third major coalition in the Melaka fight is the three-party federal opposition alliance Pakatan Harapan (PH).

There are at least four smaller parties that might join the fray.

The election in Melaka, Malaysia's second smallest state by land size after Perlis, was triggered after four assemblymen withdrew support for Datuk Seri Sulaiman.

The polls are being watched closely to see whether the various political alignments will work, ahead of Malaysia's next general election, which is widely expected next year.