Muhyiddin's office dismisses tumour rumours, says he has an infection

PETALING JAYA • Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is receiving treatment for an infection to his digestive system, said his office yesterday, dismissing speculation that he was in hospital for a recurrent tumour.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that after further checks, the Premier's doctors have confirmed that he needs intravenous antibiotics and will be discharged from hospital in a few days.

"The Prime Minister was warded on June 30 and is still receiving treatment for an infection in his digestive system. After an intensive health check-up, there is no proof that there is a recurrence of his old tumour," said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Tan Sri Muhyiddin, a cancer survivor, had surgery in 2018 to remove a tumour in his pancreas at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. He also underwent chemotherapy.

Yesterday the PMO said he is now stable and recovering, and is allowed to continue with his duties while receiving treatment.

"On the advice of doctors, he is now still hospitalised to continue receiving intravenous antibiotics. He is expected to be discharged in a few days," said the PMO.

It added that Mr Muhyiddin thanks everyone who has been praying for his health.

On June 30, the Prime Minister was admitted to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur after reportedly suffering from diarrhoea for more than a week.

"He was admitted to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday for treatment and observation," the PMO said then.

